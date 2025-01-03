IceHogs Announce Medical Updates
January 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL - Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Forward Andreas Athanasiou has been cleared to participate in practice with the IceHogs.
Forward Gavin Hayes suffered a shoulder sprain and is expected to be out for 8-12 weeks.
The IceHogs take on the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, January 4 th. The puck drops in Rosemont at 7pm CT.
