IceHogs Announce Medical Updates

January 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Forward Andreas Athanasiou has been cleared to participate in practice with the IceHogs.

Forward Gavin Hayes suffered a shoulder sprain and is expected to be out for 8-12 weeks.

The IceHogs take on the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, January 4 th. The puck drops in Rosemont at 7pm CT.

