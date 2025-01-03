Morning Skate Report: January 3, 2025

January 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Henderson Silver Knights will reset on the road after a 4-3 loss to the Ontario Reign on December 31. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: FloHockey

Radio: 1230 The Game

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

The Silver Knights are 0-1-0 against the Condors this season, with their only matchup so far a 5-1 road loss on December 18. Forward Braeden Bowman scored the lone goal for Henderson in the game. Kai Uchacz and Calen Addison both picked up assists.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Bakersfield stands eighth in the Pacific Division with a record of 12-11-4. The Condors are 4-1-0 in their last five games and entre tonight's game coming off of a 5-3 win over the San Diego Gulls. Forward Seth Griffith leads Bakersfield in points with 22 (9G, 13A) in 26 games. Rookie Matthew Savoie is just behind him, with 21 (8G, 13A) in 27. Both are on three-game point streaks, with five and seven points respectively over that span.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Sapo Strength: Matyas Sapovaliv scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season on Tuesday, extending his points streak to a career-high five straight games. The five-game points streak matches Tanner Laczynski for the longest points streak by a Silver Knight this season. Sapovaliv, a second-round draft pick of the Golden Knights in 2022, has two goals and three assists during that streak.

Points from the Point: With a goal from Jake Bischoff on Tuesday, the Silver Knights have produced four goals from defensemen over the last two games. The HSK have scored 15 goals from defensemen this season, tied for ninth-most in the AHL.

