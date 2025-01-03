Luchhini Lifts Ads in Overtime

January 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI- Jake Lucchini scored the game-winning goal 62 seconds into overtime to lift the Admirals to a 2-1 win over the Iowa Wild in their first game of the new year.

Magnus Chrona stopped 31 shots in net for Milwaukee to pick up his seventh win of the season, while Joakim Kemell also lit the lamp for the Ads.

Milwaukee fired 39 shots on goal, their second highest total this season and the third straight game they have topped the 30-shots plateau.

The Admirals dominated the early going, outshooting the Wild 17-5 through the first 15 minutes of the game. Kemell would give the Ads a 1-0 lead with his eighth goal of the season at the 14:59 mark of the opening frame. Kemell grabbed a loose puck on the Milwaukee blueline and skated in on a two-on-one before sending a snapshot over the glove of Iowa goalie William Rousseau.

The Wild knotted the game at one at 8:30 of the second period when Matthew Sop found a loose puck near the Ads net and managed to poke it past netminder Chrona.

The score remained the way until a minute into overtime when Marc Del Gaizo won a puck battle along the far boards in the Iowa zone and found a streaking Lucchini, who's wicked wrister beat Rousseau glove-side to secure the win. It was the eighth goal of the season for Lucchini and his second career OT winner.

The Admirals continue their five-game homestand when they play host to Grand Rapids at 6 pm at Panther Arena. The first 4,000 fans will take home a retro Admirals winter hat, courtesy of TSMGI.

