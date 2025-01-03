Hebig's Hat Trick Leads Roadrunners To Thrilling 6-3 Win Over Texas

January 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release









Tucson Roadrunners' Cameron Hebig and Kailer Yamamoto on game night

(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Andy Nietupski/TTL Sports Media) Tucson Roadrunners' Cameron Hebig and Kailer Yamamoto on game night(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Andy Nietupski/TTL Sports Media)

Cedar Park, TX - Cameron Hebig notched his first career hat trick to lead the Tucson Roadrunners (17-11-1-0) to a 6-3 victory over the Texas Stars (17-12-1-0) on Friday night at the H-E-B Center. The back-and-forth thriller featured three lead changes, with Hebig scoring the decisive goal with 2:30 remaining in regulation.

The Stars held a 2-1 advantage after the first period, but Tucson roared back, outscoring Texas 5-1 over the final 40 minutes. The Roadrunners netted two goals in the middle frame and three more in the third. In addition to Hebig's standout performance, Tucson received multi-point nights from Josh Doan, who recorded three assists, and rookie Artem Duda, who added two helpers.

Kailer Yamamoto extended his goal streak to three games, tying the score at 1-1 early in the first period. Curtis Douglas dropped the gloves in the opening frame and later scored a crucial goal late in the second period, evening the game at 2-2 and leaving him one assist shy of a Gordie Howe hat trick.

Hebig's offensive surge began with 15 seconds left in the second period when he buried his first goal of the night to give Tucson a 3-2 lead heading into the final intermission. After Texas tied the game in the third, Hebig delivered the game-winner with just over two minutes to play. He completed his hat trick with an empty-net goal in the final second, capping off the scoring spree a minute after Aku Räty added the first empty-netter to secure the win.

Matthew Villalta delivered a solid performance, stopping 25 shots to earn his 10th win of the season. The victory marked his sixth in his last eight starts.

THE RUNDOWN

First Period The Stars wasted no time and jumped out to an early lead just 2:19 into the game. Texas won an offensive-zone faceoff back to defenseman Christian Kyrou, who wheeled around the circle towards the slot and fired a shot past Villalta to put the Stars ahead 1-0.

Tucson earned their first power play opportunity a minute later after Doan was tripped on his way to the net by defenseman Kyle Looft, preventing Doan from breaking free for a breakaway. The Roadrunners' best scoring chance came from a point shot from Aku Räty, which Stars goalie Magnus Hellberg corralled with his glove.

Although the Roadrunners couldn't capitalize on the man advantage, Yamamoto found the back of the net at 6:55 to tie the game 1-1. Defenseman Montana Onyebuchi forced a turnover in the Texas zone, and the puck took a bounce towards the top of the slot. Yamamoto immediately wound back and ripped a slapshot past Hellberg.

Texas nearly regained the lead three minutes later on a two-on-one rush, but Villalta made a spectacular sliding save to deny Matej Blümel's one-timer. The Stars continued their offensive push, but Doan drew another power play after taking a high stick from Texas' Lian Bichsel.

On the ensuing power play, Tucson struggled to maintain possession, turning the puck over at the blue line. Villalta came up big again, stopping a breakaway attempt by Stars forward Justin Hryckowian to prevent a shorthanded goal. The Roadrunners eventually found their rhythm during five-on-five play, firing five consecutive shots on goal.

Tensions boiled over late in the period when Hunter Drew defended himself in a post-whistle scrum. Douglas stepped in and dropped the gloves with Looft and used his 6-foot-9 frame to dominate the fight against the 6-foot-4 defenseman.

Despite Tucson's physical edge, the Stars seized the momentum and lead just before the buzzer. Drew's roughing penalty gave Texas a late power play, and Hryckowian set up Curtis McKenzie for a tap-in goal near the crease with 13 seconds remaining, putting the Stars ahead 2-1 heading into the intermission.

Second Period The Roadrunners earned their third power play of the game early in the second period after Texas forward Kyle Lind was penalized for roughing following a hit on Tucson's Max Szuber. Tucson dominated possession in the Stars' zone during the man advantage, generating quality scoring chances, including two near-misses from the point by defenseman Robbie Russo.

Despite Tucson's early pressure, Texas dictated the pace for much of the middle frame, outshooting the Roadrunners 6-1 in the first 10 minutes. A high-sticking penalty against Tucson just past the halfway point gave Texas their second power play of the night and a chance to extend their lead. However, Tucson's penalty kill limited the Stars to just one shot on goal and prevented them from establishing any rhythm in the offensive zone.

Tucson gained some momentum after the strong penalty kill, and tied the game with five minutes remaining in the period. Drew disrupted Kyrou behind the Stars' net, forcing a turnover. Douglas intercepted the loose puck, stickhandled into space, and snapped a shot past Hellberg's glove to make it 2-2.

The Roadrunners maintained their aggressive forecheck, and their efforts paid off once again in the closing moments of the period. Hebig pressured Texas defenseman Luke Krys into mishandling the puck at his own blue line. Hebig recovered possession and passed the puck to Doan, who skated wide of the net before setting up Hebig for a one-timer. Hebig buried the chance with 15 seconds left, giving Tucson a 3-2 lead heading into the third period.

Third Period The Roadrunners nearly extended their lead in the opening minute of the third period when Yamamoto carried the puck into the Stars' zone on a two-on-one with captain Austin Poganski. Yamamoto snapped a pass across to Poganski for a one-timer, but Hellberg made a pad save to keep Texas within one.

Texas immediately answered, capitalizing on a Tucson turnover to tie the game at 1:33. Hryckowian stole the puck from defenseman Kevin Connauton and found Cameron Hughes down low, who ripped a one-timer into the top corner, evening the score at 3-3.

Tucson quickly responded with offensive pressure, including back-to-back point shots from Duda and Szuber. Sam Lipkin nearly restored the lead when he set up Egor Sokolov for a one-timer, but Sokolov couldn't settle the bouncing puck.

The Roadrunners continued to press for the go-ahead goal. With 11:20 remaining, Andrew Agozzino fed Räty a pass above the crease from the boards, but Hellberg came up big again, denying Räty's one-timer. Later in the period, Räty returned the favor with a no-look, backhand pass to Agozzino for another dangerous chance, only for Hellberg to make a spectacular save.

Texas had a golden opportunity to pull ahead midway through the period when Matthew Seminoff broke loose on a near breakaway. Onyebuchi disrupted the chance but took a holding penalty in the process. On the ensuing power play, Villalta stood tall, turning away two hard outside shots from Antonio Stranges and Lind. Hebig played a key role on the penalty kill, clearing the puck twice to help Tucson escape unscathed.

The Yamamoto-Poganski-Hebig line nearly delivered the game-winner in a dominant shift with under five minutes to go, generating several high-danger chances. Villalta then delivered a game-saving moment with 3:19 left. Hughes broke in alone and attempted a forehand-to-backhand move, but Villalta made a sprawling pad save.

The clutch save allowed the Roadrunners to regroup, and Hebig scored his second goal of the game with 2:30 left to put the Roadrunners back out front 4-3. Duda set up the play from the left circle. The rookie defenseman spotted Hebig crashing the net, and fired a backdoor pass for a tap-in goal.

Tucson added a pair of empty-net goals in the final minute from Räty and Hebig to pull ahead 6-3. Hebig tallied the final goal with one second left to complete his hat trick.

Tucson aims to complete the sweep against the Texas Stars in game two of the series at the H-E-B Center on Saturday, with puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m. MST. Fans can catch the action streaming live on AHLTV on FloHockey and across all FloHockey social media platforms as part of the Live on Social Game of the Week.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.