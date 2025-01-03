Condors Fighting Cancer

January 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Meet Kash

Kash is 2 years old and has been diagnosed with AML leukemia since he was a year and a half. Kash is currently finishing his 4th round of chemo out of 5. He is in remission so we plan for a long journey but we know he will recover from this. Meet Rosemarie

Rosemarie is 3 years old. She was diagnosed with AML (Acute myloid leukemia) on August 8th of last year. She experienced rare symptoms that made it difficult for her to get treated. She received 3 chemo cycles and is currently preparing for a bone marrow transplant. Meet Miracle

Miracle, a 10-year-old with neutropenia, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2022. She's bravely battling cancer but needs a bone marrow donor to overcome this challenge. A strong and resilient girl, Miracle loves spending time with loved ones but her condition limits her daily activities Meet Damian

Damian Aguilar, a courageous 12-year-old, was diagnosed with Leukemia at the age of 10 on August 2, 2022. He has been bravely battling this disease for the past two years, demonstrating incredible strength and resilience. Despite the challenges, Damian remains optimistic and believes he will overcome cancer. He is fortunate to have the unwavering support of his family, especially his mother, who has been by his side throughout this journey.

Meet Joscelyn

Joscelyn was diagnosed July 17th, 2024, 10 days before her 7th birthday, despite the obstacles she continues to fight with a smile on her face, she has turned to dancing and making dance videos to cope with Leukemia and help other kids her age who are fighting cancer. She is currently in clinical remission but still has a long road ahead of her, still lots of inpatient treatment along with chemo at home. God willing she will ring that bell in March of 2026 Meet Emiliano

Emiliano's doctor first noticed swelling on his belly at just one month old. Nodules soon appeared, and at three months, he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma. He began chemo in April, with his last treatment hopefully in September. Despite his challenges, Emiliano remained joyful, always smiling. Since his last chemo, he's thriving, hitting milestones like pulling himself up and even taking his first steps! He celebrated his first birthday on December 27th. Meet Donna

