Syracuse Crunch to Hold Monday Matinee Presented by Lifespan Speech & Swallowing Services January 20

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting the Utica Comets for a Monday Matinee presented by Lifespan Speech and Swallowing Services on Monday, Jan. 20 beginning at 1 p.m.

As part of the afternoon game, the Crunch are offering discounted $10 tickets for children 12 and under and students with middle school, high school and college IDs.

To purchase discounted tickets, call the Crunch at 315-473-4444 or visit Guest Services located on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena behind Section 222. Discounted tickets will also be available at the Upstate Medical University Arena Box Office on the day of game. Additional fees may apply.

During the Monday Matinee game, the Crunch will also be hosting Literacy Night with the Onondaga County Public Library System. In support of Literacy Night, fans are encouraged to bring new and used children's and young adult books to the Crunch office the week of Jan. 13 or drop books off at Guest Services during the Jan. 15 and Jan. 20 home games. All books will be donated to the SYR Reading Runway.

The SYR Reading Runway is a partnership between Syracuse Hancock International Airport and the Onondaga County Public Library System to provide free books to travelers with children. Located on the second floor of the airport near TSA, the SYR Reading Runway allows families to take a book for their trip without needing to return it.

The Monday Matinee game will also feature an appearance by the Blue Heeler from Down Under for a special pregame meet-and-greet from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the All Who Served Club, courtesy of Playday Indoor Play and Parties. Tickets to the VIP meet-and-greet are available now at www.syracusecrunch.com/blueheeler. For $55, fans will receive two tickets to the pregame meet-and-greet and two tickets to the Jan. 20 Crunch game. Fans with tickets to the Jan. 20 game can purchase access to the Blue Heeler from Down Under meet-and-greet for $10 per person by contacting the Crunch office at 315-473-4444.

Lifespan is a private speech and occupational therapy clinic in CNY. Lifespan provides both pediatric and adult speech, feeding & swallowing and occupational therapy services to patients across CNY. We can help families who are seeking help with articulation, receptive language, expressive language, voice, swallowing, picky eating, ARFID, cognitive concerns, sensory processing concerns, as well as much more. We also accept a wide array of health insurances in addition to private pay options. Please visit our website for more information www.lifespanspeech.com.

