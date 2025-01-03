Checkers Come Back to Defeat Penguins in OT

January 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON, PA - After an early two-goal lead by the Penguins, Will Lockwood and Ben Steeves would pave the way for a Checkers comeback by forcing overtime, where John Leonard would come through in the clutch with the game-winning goal.

HOW IT HAPPENED

-The Penguins controlled the tilt early in the game with a two-goal lead on the Checkers early on in the second period.

-Making his first appearance since an injury, Lockwood tallied the first Checkers goal in the new year, fueling the team's latter-half fight.

-With under four minutes left in the game, Steeve's redirected a shot-out front on the power play to level the score and force the matchup into overtime.

-The fast-paced overtime would set the stage for Leonard's game-winner as he beat the goaltender from the slot, finishing off the Penguins.

NOTES

The Checkers are 3-1-0-0 against the Penguins this season ... The Checkers are 2-1 in overtime this season and 4-3 in games that have gone beyond regulation ... Leonard has both overtime winners for Charlotte this season .. Lockwood returned from an injury that had sidelined him since Nov. 10 ... Leonard has goals in back-to-back games ... Riley Hughes has points in three straight games ... Matt Kiersten has assists in back-to-back games and points in three straight ... Jaycob Megna skated in his 400th AHL game ... Riley Bezeau, Nicholas Zabaneh, MacKenzie Entwistle, Zac Dalpe, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough, Sandis Vilmanis, Riese Gaber, Mitch Vande Sompel and Keith Kinkaid were the extras for Charlotte

