Griffins to Host DC Superheroes Night

Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 vs. Manitoba Moose

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last. The $2 promotions for both beer and hot dogs will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, the Captain Morgan Bar outside section 103, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120. In addition, fans can find $2 beers at BC Pizza and Cattle Vally and $2 hot dogs at the Ionia Grill outside section 105, RTD Land outside section 126, Ottawa Grill outside section 124, the stand outside section 128, and the stand outside section 103.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

College Discount: College students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23. Limit one ticket per ID if purchased in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 vs. Manitoba Moose

DC Superheroes Night presented by Michigan First Credit Union

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

DC Superheroes Night presented by Michigan First Credit Union: In addition to character appearances on the concourse, the first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Batman bobblehead.

Friends & Family 4-Packs: These packs are available for all Saturday games during the 2024-25 season and include four or more game tickets, $20 or more in concession cash, and a free "share it" item from Morning Belle. Visit griffinshockey.com/f4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

Post-Game Autograph Sessions: Select players will sign autographs from the Griffins' bench after the game.

