Penguins Trade Jagger Joshua to Rochester for Future Considerations

January 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have traded forward Jagger Joshua to the Rochester Americans in exchange for future considerations.

Joshua appeared in four contests for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, accruing one assist. In 74 career AHL games - all with the Penguins - the 25-year-old posted 10 goals and 16 assists for 26 points.

Joshua signed a two-year AHL contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after wrapping up his senior season with Michigan State University in 2023. A native of Dearborn, Michigan, he topped the Spartans with 13 goals that year, and he combined for 44 points (21G-23A) in 135 career college games.

Puck drop between the Penguins and Checkers is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

