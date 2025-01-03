Iowa Earns Point in 2-1 Overtime Loss to Milwaukee
January 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Iowa Wild earned a point in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Friday night. Matthew Sop scored Iowa's goal the loss.
Joakim Kemell beat William Rousseau (37 saves) from tight quarters on a 2-on-1 at 14:59 of the first period to put Milwaukee up 1-0.
The Admirals outshot the Wild 18-10 in the opening 20 minutes.
Sop tied the game off a net mouth scramble 8:30 into the middle frame. After Luke Toporowski and Caedan Bankier jammed at the rebound of a point shot, Sop squeezed the puck across the goal line behind Magnus Chrona (31 saves).
Each team finished the middle frame with 27 shots through two periods, and neither was able to find the back of the net again in regulation.
Jake Lucchini earned Milwaukee the extra point at 1:02 in overtime when he received a pass in the high slot and rifled a shot under the crossbar.
Milwaukee outshot Iowa 39-32. Both teams finished 0-for-2 on the power play.
Iowa visits Pechanga Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. to take on the San Diego Gulls.
