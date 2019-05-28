River Cats Sweep Isotopes for the First Time in Franchise History
May 28, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
River Cats 7 (26-26), Isotopes 2 (24-29) - Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, N.M.
AT THE DISH: Despite recording 11 hits, the Isotopes offense scored two runs on the evening ... Drew Butera drove home the only runs for Albuquerque on a two-run home run in the third inning ... Garrett Hampson had the only other extra-base hit for the Isotopes, connecting on his fourth double of the season ... Elliot Soto finished the day 3-for-4.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Chi Chi Gonzalez pitched better than his final line indicated. The right-hander took the loss, allowing five earned runs over 5.0 innings, striking out seven and walking two ... Evan Grills surrendered two runs over his 2.0 innings while Jesus Tinoco tossed 2.0 scoreless frames.
TOPES TIDBITS: The loss marks the first time the Isotopes have been swept in a four-game series since Aug. 4-7, 2018 vs. New Orleans ... It is the first time in franchise history the River Cats swept the Isotopes ... Albuquerque was 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position, leaving nine men on base.
ON DECK: Reno Aces (Triple-A Diamondbacks) at Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m. MT, Isotopes Park ... Baseball Cards to the first 3,000 fans courtesy of Animal Humane New Mexico.
PROBABLES: Aces: RHP Tyler Widener (3-3, 9.07), Isotopes: RHP Peter Lambert (2-2, 4.97)
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 28, 2019
- Offense carries River Cats to road sweep of Isotopes - Sacramento River Cats
- River Cats Sweep Isotopes for the First Time in Franchise History - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Bats Kept Quiet Again in 5-3 Loss - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Missions Batter 'Birds - San Antonio Missions
- Edman Notches Eighth Three-Hit Game of the Season - Memphis Redbirds
- Nashville Edges Round Rock 4-2 to Even Series - Round Rock Express
- Maness, Bullpen Halt Express in Win - Nashville Sounds
- Rea, Strop, Tazawa Combine for Shutout - Iowa Cubs
- Shutout Sends 'Cakes to Third Loss in a Row - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Strop Begins Rehab Assignment with I-Cubs - Iowa Cubs
- Tacoma Takes Series Finale - Salt Lake Bees
- Lobaton Laces Five Hits, Collects Five RBI as Rainiers Destroy Bees - Tacoma Rainiers
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (20-31) vs. Round Rock Express (31-20) - Nashville Sounds
- Game Notes vs. Las Vegas - Reno Aces
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Memphis Redbirds - San Antonio Missions
- Yasmany Tomas Wins Pacific Coast League Player of the Week Award - Reno Aces
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 28, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Express RHP Cy Sneed Named PCL Pitcher of the Week - Round Rock Express
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (23-29) vs San Antonio Missions (32-20) - Memphis Redbirds
- Missions Brief Four-Game Homestand Begins Thursday - San Antonio Missions
- Aviators Fans Soaking up Pool Experience - Las Vegas Aviators
- Fresno Grizzlies Issue Statement on Memorial Day Video - Fresno Grizzlies
- Chihuahuas Sweep Doubleheader Monday in Fresno - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Fresno Falls to El Paso in Both Ends of Doubleheader - Fresno Grizzlies
- Peters and Bridwell Blank Rainiers - Salt Lake Bees
- Rainiers Total Four Hits, Blanked by Bees in Memorial Day Contest - Tacoma Rainiers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.