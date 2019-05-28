River Cats Sweep Isotopes for the First Time in Franchise History

River Cats 7 (26-26), Isotopes 2 (24-29) - Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, N.M.

AT THE DISH: Despite recording 11 hits, the Isotopes offense scored two runs on the evening ... Drew Butera drove home the only runs for Albuquerque on a two-run home run in the third inning ... Garrett Hampson had the only other extra-base hit for the Isotopes, connecting on his fourth double of the season ... Elliot Soto finished the day 3-for-4.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Chi Chi Gonzalez pitched better than his final line indicated. The right-hander took the loss, allowing five earned runs over 5.0 innings, striking out seven and walking two ... Evan Grills surrendered two runs over his 2.0 innings while Jesus Tinoco tossed 2.0 scoreless frames.

TOPES TIDBITS: The loss marks the first time the Isotopes have been swept in a four-game series since Aug. 4-7, 2018 vs. New Orleans ... It is the first time in franchise history the River Cats swept the Isotopes ... Albuquerque was 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position, leaving nine men on base.

ON DECK: Reno Aces (Triple-A Diamondbacks) at Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m. MT, Isotopes Park ... Baseball Cards to the first 3,000 fans courtesy of Animal Humane New Mexico.

PROBABLES: Aces: RHP Tyler Widener (3-3, 9.07), Isotopes: RHP Peter Lambert (2-2, 4.97)

