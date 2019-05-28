Lobaton Laces Five Hits, Collects Five RBI as Rainiers Destroy Bees
May 28, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release
Salt Lake City, UT - Jose Lobaton erupted for a 5-for-5 game with 5 RBI and two runs as the Tacoma Rainiers trounced the Salt Lake Bees in the four-game series finale at Smith's Ballpark, 13-5.
Tacoma (26-27) secured the first run of the game against the Bees (23-28) when Lobaton singled home Braden Bishop with just one out in the top of the first inning. The RBI knock provided the first of four runs in the first. Kristopher Negron provided a two-run double in the opening frame and scored on a Dylan Moore RBI single.
Lobaton provided run-scoring hits in both the second and fourth innings, but the Rainiers broke the contest open with a seven-run fifth, beginning with Ian Miller's fifth home run. Chris Mariscal doubled home Robert Perez and Billy Cooke, giving the Rainiers a 9-3 advantage. Lobaton drove home another two runs with a single in the frame and Negron followed up the hit with his sixth home run, a two-run blast which also plated Lobaton.
The five-hit effort was Lobaton's first of his career and it marked the sixth time this season that a Rainiers hitter has collected five or more RBI.
Tyler Cloyd made the start for the Rainiers (25-27) and allowed three runs in 3 1/3 innings. Tayler Scott (2-2) allowed a run across 2 2/3 innings en route to his second win, and Parker Markel shoved a pair of scoreless frames before Ruben Alaniz recorded three punch-outs in the ninth inning to end the game.
After getting shut out for just the second time this season on Monday, the Rainiers bounced back with their third-highest scoring game of the season. Claiming the finale also gave Tacoma its first road series win of the season, taking three of four from the Bees.
The Rainiers will head to El Paso to start a five-game series against the Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, on Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. PDT as Jon Niese (2-1, 5.53) takes the mound for Tacoma. Mike Curto will have full coverage on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.
All tickets, group outings, and suites packages for the 2019 season are available for purchase in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office, online at TacomaRainiers.com and WeRTacoma.com, or over the phone at (253) 752-7707. The most up-to-date news and notes about the Rainiers throughout the season can be found by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand), Instagram (tacomarainiers) or liking the team on Facebook.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 28, 2019
- Strop Begins Rehab Assignment with I-Cubs - Iowa Cubs
- Tacoma Takes Series Finale - Salt Lake Bees
- Lobaton Laces Five Hits, Collects Five RBI as Rainiers Destroy Bees - Tacoma Rainiers
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (20-31) vs. Round Rock Express (31-20) - Nashville Sounds
- Game Notes vs. Las Vegas - Reno Aces
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Memphis Redbirds - San Antonio Missions
- Yasmany Tomas Wins Pacific Coast League Player of the Week Award - Reno Aces
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 28, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Express RHP Cy Sneed Named PCL Pitcher of the Week - Round Rock Express
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (23-29) vs San Antonio Missions (32-20) - Memphis Redbirds
- Missions Brief Four-Game Homestand Begins Thursday - San Antonio Missions
- Aviators Fans Soaking up Pool Experience - Las Vegas Aviators
- Fresno Grizzlies Issue Statement on Memorial Day Video - Fresno Grizzlies
- Chihuahuas Sweep Doubleheader Monday in Fresno - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Fresno Falls to El Paso in Both Ends of Doubleheader - Fresno Grizzlies
- Peters and Bridwell Blank Rainiers - Salt Lake Bees
- Rainiers Total Four Hits, Blanked by Bees in Memorial Day Contest - Tacoma Rainiers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tacoma Rainiers Stories
- Lobaton Laces Five Hits, Collects Five RBI as Rainiers Destroy Bees
- Rainiers Total Four Hits, Blanked by Bees in Memorial Day Contest
- Five-Run Sixth Inning Jolts Rainiers Past Salt Lake for Second-Straight Victory
- Misiewicz Earns First Triple-A Win as Rainiers Claim Opener over Bees
- Tacoma Splits Four-Game Series After Defeat against Fresno