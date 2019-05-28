Lobaton Laces Five Hits, Collects Five RBI as Rainiers Destroy Bees

Salt Lake City, UT - Jose Lobaton erupted for a 5-for-5 game with 5 RBI and two runs as the Tacoma Rainiers trounced the Salt Lake Bees in the four-game series finale at Smith's Ballpark, 13-5.

Tacoma (26-27) secured the first run of the game against the Bees (23-28) when Lobaton singled home Braden Bishop with just one out in the top of the first inning. The RBI knock provided the first of four runs in the first. Kristopher Negron provided a two-run double in the opening frame and scored on a Dylan Moore RBI single.

Lobaton provided run-scoring hits in both the second and fourth innings, but the Rainiers broke the contest open with a seven-run fifth, beginning with Ian Miller's fifth home run. Chris Mariscal doubled home Robert Perez and Billy Cooke, giving the Rainiers a 9-3 advantage. Lobaton drove home another two runs with a single in the frame and Negron followed up the hit with his sixth home run, a two-run blast which also plated Lobaton.

The five-hit effort was Lobaton's first of his career and it marked the sixth time this season that a Rainiers hitter has collected five or more RBI.

Tyler Cloyd made the start for the Rainiers (25-27) and allowed three runs in 3 1/3 innings. Tayler Scott (2-2) allowed a run across 2 2/3 innings en route to his second win, and Parker Markel shoved a pair of scoreless frames before Ruben Alaniz recorded three punch-outs in the ninth inning to end the game.

After getting shut out for just the second time this season on Monday, the Rainiers bounced back with their third-highest scoring game of the season. Claiming the finale also gave Tacoma its first road series win of the season, taking three of four from the Bees.

The Rainiers will head to El Paso to start a five-game series against the Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, on Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. PDT as Jon Niese (2-1, 5.53) takes the mound for Tacoma. Mike Curto will have full coverage on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

