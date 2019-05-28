Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (20-31) vs. Round Rock Express (31-20)

Games #52: Nashville Sounds (20-31) vs. Round Rock Express (31-20)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Seth Maness (2-1, 4.50) vs. RHP Akeem Bostick (3-1, 5.55)

First Pitch: 6:35 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday - Fans can bring their four-legged friend to First Tennessee Park every Tuesday in 2019. Tickets start at $25 ($20 for humans; $5 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit New Leash on Life. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on 5th Avenue. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Against Bostick: Nashville faced Cy Sneed three times (one start) in 2019 - April 11 in Round Rock, April 17 in Nashville (start), and May 18 in Round Rock. He is 1-0 with a 2.61 ERA (10.1 IP/ 3 ER) with 3 walks to 10 strikeouts. Bostick has faced the following active Sounds - Bandy: 0-1, K; Cole: 1-1; d'Arnaud: 1-2, 2B; Davidson: 0-5, RBI, 2 K; DeShields: 0-1; Granite: 1-4, BB; Ibáñez: 0-3, K; Moore: 0-2, K; Tocci: 1-4, 2B, 2 K; White: 2-4, BB; Wisdom: 1-2, HR, RBI.

The Record Breaker: Tim Dillard set Nashville's all-time strikeut record in yesterday's day game that was resumed from April 18. He struck out Kyle Tucker for his 353rd punchout in his career. He also reached his 600th inning with the franchise, the first Nashville pitcher to do so. Without any walks yesterday, Dillard is still tied for the franchise record in bases on balls at 207. He did allow a home run to Yordan Alvarez, his 50th allowed as a Sound and is four homers short of tying the franchise record.

Homestand Summary: Through seven games in the 13-day homestand (not including the suspended game from April 18), the Sounds are hitting .257 (59-for-230) and are scoring 5.42 runs per game (38 R/7 G). Meanwhile, Nashivlle's pitching staff is 3-4 with a 6.14 ERA (63.0 IP/43 ER) with 28 walks to 62 strikouts. Hunter Cole (.458, 11-for-24) and Eli White (.308, 8-for-26) are the top-two hitters on the homestand thus far.

Wei-Chieh Dominance: With two more scoreless innings for Nashville, Wei-Chieh Huang has now tossed 9.0 shutout innings for Nashville. He is 1.2 innings short of tying the team's season-high scoreless innings streak (David Carpenter). Huang is 1-0 with 4 walks to 13 strikeouts with Nashville. He has limited hitters to a .111 batting average and owns a 0.78 WHIP.

The Speed of Sounds: Nashville stole 4 bases in yesterday's extra-inning game, setting their team-high for the season. Delino DeShields had two of those steals, being the second player to steal multiple bases in game (Zack Granite on May 26 against Round Rock). Scott Heineman stole his first bag on his rehab assignment and Eli White stole his fifth of the season. With Patrick Wisdom stealing second in the suspended contest, Nashville added five to their season total and rank 8th in the Pacific Coast League with 36.

Undefeated No More: When the April 18 suspended contest was completed yesterday, it was the first time Nashville lost when holding their opponent under four runs (Round Rock won 2-0) and are now 9-1 in the circumstance. The Sounds are also 17-14 when scoring four or more runs despite losing the second contest on Monday.

Sounds Starters: Taylor Guerrieri was the 10th different pitcher to start for the Sounds this season when he started yesterday's game. Wes Benjamin leads the Sounds in games started with 10. Seth Maness owns the most team wins when starting where Nashville is 4-1. Maness is also blessed with the highest run support among active Sounds starts, getting 7.00 runs per start.

Faith Family Medical (@FaithMedical)

Thank you @nashvillesounds for the opportunity to be Charity of the Game last Friday night! We thoroughly enjoyed spreading the word about how our affordable, compassionate care can help those in need. Go Sounds!

Nashville's i106.7 (@i1067fm)

.@HannaBeeTucker is hooking you up with Yoga on the Field passes at the @nashvillesounds and tickets to the game at 12:10!!

Big Joe (@BIGJOEONTHEGO)

I'm throwing the first pitch out at @nashvillesounds game Tuesday. This is a pic of me at any sporting event. Or party or get together. I need my space. Lots of it. See also: no friends.

Wish me luck. instagram.com/p/ByA3W64BsSQ/...

Justin Chambers (@jctvweather)

Tail Waggin' Tuesday! It'll be a warm night @FirstTNPark for the @nashvillesounds game tonight. @FOXNashville

Minor League Baseball (@MiLB)

Andy Ibanez going up and over to make the catch for @nashvillesounds!

atmilb.com/2Kafwbs

