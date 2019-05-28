Strop Begins Rehab Assignment with I-Cubs

DES MOINES - Right-handed reliever Pedro Strop will begin a rehab stint with the Iowa Cubs tonight as they face the New Orleans Baby Cakes for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch at Shrine on Airline.

Strop, 33, has been on the Injured List since May 8 (retro to May 7) with a left hamstring strain. The righty is 1-2 with a 5.06 ERA (6ER/10.2IP) in 12 games with Chicago in 2019. This will be his first time appearing in an Iowa Cubs uniform.

Additionally, Iowa placed infielder Dixon Machado on the Injured List today after he left yesterday's game prematurely. Machado leads the PCL with 35 walks and is batting .237 (32-for-135) with seven home runs and 23 RBI through 45 games with Iowa.

Filling the roster spot is infielder Luis Vazquez, who has been in Extended Spring Training with the Cubs. At 19 years old, Vazquez will tie Carlos Zambrano, Rich Barnes and Steve Trout as the second-youngest player to suit up for Iowa. Cedric Redmond is the youngest in franchise history, playing for the I-Cubs at 18-years-old in 2007.

