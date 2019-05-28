Strop Begins Rehab Assignment with I-Cubs
May 28, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES - Right-handed reliever Pedro Strop will begin a rehab stint with the Iowa Cubs tonight as they face the New Orleans Baby Cakes for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch at Shrine on Airline.
Strop, 33, has been on the Injured List since May 8 (retro to May 7) with a left hamstring strain. The righty is 1-2 with a 5.06 ERA (6ER/10.2IP) in 12 games with Chicago in 2019. This will be his first time appearing in an Iowa Cubs uniform.
Additionally, Iowa placed infielder Dixon Machado on the Injured List today after he left yesterday's game prematurely. Machado leads the PCL with 35 walks and is batting .237 (32-for-135) with seven home runs and 23 RBI through 45 games with Iowa.
Filling the roster spot is infielder Luis Vazquez, who has been in Extended Spring Training with the Cubs. At 19 years old, Vazquez will tie Carlos Zambrano, Rich Barnes and Steve Trout as the second-youngest player to suit up for Iowa. Cedric Redmond is the youngest in franchise history, playing for the I-Cubs at 18-years-old in 2007.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 28, 2019
- Strop Begins Rehab Assignment with I-Cubs - Iowa Cubs
- Tacoma Takes Series Finale - Salt Lake Bees
- Lobaton Laces Five Hits, Collects Five RBI as Rainiers Destroy Bees - Tacoma Rainiers
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (20-31) vs. Round Rock Express (31-20) - Nashville Sounds
- Game Notes vs. Las Vegas - Reno Aces
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Memphis Redbirds - San Antonio Missions
- Yasmany Tomas Wins Pacific Coast League Player of the Week Award - Reno Aces
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 28, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Express RHP Cy Sneed Named PCL Pitcher of the Week - Round Rock Express
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (23-29) vs San Antonio Missions (32-20) - Memphis Redbirds
- Missions Brief Four-Game Homestand Begins Thursday - San Antonio Missions
- Aviators Fans Soaking up Pool Experience - Las Vegas Aviators
- Fresno Grizzlies Issue Statement on Memorial Day Video - Fresno Grizzlies
- Chihuahuas Sweep Doubleheader Monday in Fresno - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Fresno Falls to El Paso in Both Ends of Doubleheader - Fresno Grizzlies
- Peters and Bridwell Blank Rainiers - Salt Lake Bees
- Rainiers Total Four Hits, Blanked by Bees in Memorial Day Contest - Tacoma Rainiers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.