Peters and Bridwell Blank Rainiers

The Salt Lake Bees pitching staff combined to throw a 5-0 shutout against the Tacoma Rainiers on Monday night.

Dillon Peters (2-1) took the winning decision, firing five and two-thirds innings and allowing only three hits while striking out four batters. Peters was relieved by Parker Bridwell in the sixth, who went the rest of the way and allowed one hit while fanning two batters to earn his first save of the season and second of his career. The pair of Salt Lake pitchers forced Tacoma to leave seven runners stranded and earned their second shutout of the season. Over the last five games, Bees starters have combined to allow four earned runs in 27 innings of work (1.33 ERA).

The Bees offense was powered by three home runs, which plated all five runs scored. Justin Bour put Salt Lake on the board first with a solo home run in the first inning, followed by Matt Thaiss with a two-run homer in the third frame. In the seventh, Jose Rojas capped the lead at 5-0 with a two-run home run. Rojas recorded his ninth home run of the season and leads the Bees in runs batted in with 36. Salt Lake out hit Tacoma 7-4 to snap a two-game skid.

