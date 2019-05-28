Bats Kept Quiet Again in 5-3 Loss

Papillion, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers scored four key runs in the middle innings all with two outs and held the Oklahoma City Dodgers scoreless over the first seven innings before going on to win, 5-3, Tuesday night at Werner Park.

With the win, the Storm Chasers (25-28) matched their longest winning streak of the season at four games. The loss was Oklahoma City's fourth straight and seventh in the last eight games.

Doubles by Humberto Arteaga and Lucas Duda in the first inning gave Omaha a quick 1-0 lead.

Still in front, 1-0, the Storm Chasers scored four runs with two outs between the fifth and sixth innings. Omaha had the bases empty with two down in the fifth before a walk and a double put runners at second and third base. Jorge Bonifacio then hit a grounder to the right side of the infield, but Dodgers second baseman Jake Peter could not make the play. The error allowed both runners to score and extend Omaha's lead to 3-0.

In the sixth, Erick Mejia sent a two-run double to left-center field gap with two outs to put the Dodgers down by five runs.

Through the first seven innings, the Dodgers (17-37) had no runs and three hits, with no runners reaching as far as third base. Each of the first two batters of the eighth inning drew walks, marking the first time the leadoff batter reached for OKC. Kyle Garlick then sent a sharp grounder down the third base line, resulting in a two-run double.

Later with one out, Garlick was at third base and scored when Edwin RÃ-os hit into a forceout at second base, cutting Omaha's lead to 5-3.

Between the eighth and ninth innings, the Dodgers had four at-bats with the tying runs at the plate, but went 0-for-4. For the game, the Dodgers were 2-for-14 with runners on base and 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

The Dodgers collected just four hits Tuesday, marking the fifth time in the last eight games they finished with five or fewer hits.

Zach Lovvorn earned the win for Omaha. He pitched the majority of the game and did not allow a run over his first five frames, but left after walking the first two batters of the eighth inning and was charged with both runs. Lovvorn (2-4) allowed just three hits, with three walks and six strikeouts.

OKC starting pitcher Dennis Santana allowed just one earned run over five innings and was hit with the loss. Santana (0-4) allowed a total of three runs and five hits, with two walks and six strikeouts.

Kyle Zimmer kept the Dodgers off the board in the ninth inning to earn his first save.

The Dodgers and Storm Chasers meet for the final time in their 2019 season series at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. Live coverage begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

