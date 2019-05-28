Edman Notches Eighth Three-Hit Game of the Season
May 28, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Tommy Edman had three of Memphis' five hits Tuesday night at AutoZone Park, but the first-place San Antonio Missions (Brewers) shut out the Redbirds, 8-0.
One of Edman's hits was a double. Andrew Knizner stole a base, and Rangel Ravelo had two outfield assists with Adolis Garcia added another.
After Evan Kruczynski tossed 6.0 innings, Chasen Shreve, Dominic Leone, and John Nogowski finished the ballgame with an inning of work apiece.
Knizner and Garcia had Memphis' other hits in the game. San Antonio had 18 to its credit.
The Redbirds (23-30) have lost 10-straight games to San Antonio (33-20), seven-straight games overall, and 12 of their last 14.
The Redbirds and Missions finish their series, which is also the end of the season series, tomorrow night at 6:35. The Redbirds remain home through Sunday.
Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park
Wednesday, May 29 at 6:35: Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis with dogs able to come to the stadium along with their parents
Thursday, May 30 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs
Friday, May 31 at 7:05: Star Wars Night featuring specialty ticket options for Darth Bader Bobblehead or Light Sword at www.memphisredbirds.com/starwarsnight; All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket option featuring a two-hour all-you-can-eat beef sliders buffet available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat
Saturday, June 1 at 6:35 p.m.: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game; Margaritaville Night with free leis, live Jimmy Buffett cover music, and more
Sunday, June 2 at 2:05 p.m.: Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air; kids run the bases after the game
For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.
