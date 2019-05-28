Game Notes vs. Las Vegas

May 28, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Tonight's Game: A win clinches the four-game series for Reno over Las Vegas. A loss would mean a split, the second split between the Aces and Aviators this season. The Diamondbacks' No. 3 prospect Taylor Widener will toe the rubber tonight in search of his fourth win of the season. He's currently tied for the team-lead in W's with Anthony Vasquez and Taylor Clarke. He's coming off his best start of the season giving up one run on two hits over five innings of work against El Paso on May 22. He set a Triple-A career best for strikeouts with eight. Righty Paul Blackburn is scheduled to start for Las Vegas. He's thrown will this year holding a 5-1 record and 3.64 ERA. The California native picked up a win against Reno in his only start against the club this season on 4/29 tossing six innings while surrendering no runs on three hits.

Promotions:

Game Highlight: #TacoTuesday

Two Street Tacos for $5.00 with three choices of beef, chicken, or pork. Combo Deal: Two Street Tacos and 12oz. Tecate for $8.00.

Ticket Offer: College Discount

$5.00 Standing Room Only Ticket *Available at Ticket Office Only

Notes and Info:

PCL Player of the Week: Yasmany Tomás has been named the Pacific Coast League's Player of the Week for the period of May 20 - May 26, the League Office announced Tuesday. He went 12-for-30 (.400) last week with 13 RBI, 10 runs scored and seven home runs. On 5/20 against Tacoma, he tied a PCL record with four big flies in one game. He led all of baseball (Majors and Minors) in homers over the week. Kevin Cron and Tomás are the second pair of Aces teammates to win back-to-back PCL Player of the Week awards (Nick Evans - May 18-24, 2015 & Jamie Romak - May 25-31, 2015).

Prospect Team of the Week: Aces infielder Domingo Leyba made MLBPipeline.com's Prospect Team of the Week for May 20-26. The D-backs' No. 24 prospect, played in six games hitting .520 (13-for-25) with a 1.200 slugging percentage. He scored 10 runs, and had 6 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, and 12 RBIs. The 23-year-old is now hitting .316 for the year with seven homers and 31 RBIs.

Turn Two: The Aces turned four double plays on Monday, setting a 2019 record. The last time Reno recorded four in a single game was July 17, 2017 at Greater Nevada Field against Salt Lake. Reno lost that game by a score of 7-1. First baseman Yasmany Tomas was involved in all four DP's yesterday.

