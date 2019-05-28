Missions Brief Four-Game Homestand Begins Thursday

San Antonio - The San Antonio Missions are back at Wolff Stadium Thursday, May 30 to begin a four-game series with the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals affiliate). The series will run through Monday, June 2.

Thursday, May 30 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

* Flying Chanclas Night - The Missions transform into the Flying Chanclas for the night.

* Dollar Night presented by Metro by T-Mobile - Fans can partake in $1 hot dogs, $1 sodas, and $1 select draft beers.

Friday, May 31 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

* Burnt Orange Jersey Giveaway presented by McCombs Ford West - Be one the first 2,000 fans through the gates and take home a burnt orange Missions jersey.

* Postgame Kids Run the Bases

Saturday, June 1 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

* Stick around after the game for a postgame firework show presented by the Texas Kidney Foundation.

Sunday, June 2 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - 2:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 1:00 p.m.

* Sunday Fun Day presented by Circle K - Fans can bring in a receipt from Circle K and receive four infield reserve seats for just $20.

* Postgame Kids Run the Bases

2019 is the 118th season of baseball in San Antonio and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Single game tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

