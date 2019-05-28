Tacoma Takes Series Finale
May 28, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Tacoma Rainiers downed the Salt Lake Bees 13-5 on Tuesday afternoon.
The Bees trailed 6-3 after four innings before the Rainiers erupted for seven runs in the fifth to extend their lead to 13-3. In the bottom of the fifth frame, Salt Lake was able to load the bases with no outs but only scored one run to make the game 13-4. Jose Rojas added the Bees last run with hit a solo homer in the top of the ninth. Four Bees recorded multi-hit games and the team's offense was able to produce 15 hits, but were unable to plate runs as they left 12 stranded on base. Jarrett Parker led the Bees offense by batting in two runs on two hits while Mario Sanjur and Jose Rojas each had one RBI.
The Salt Lake pitching staff gave up 13 earned runs on 17 hits and tied a season-high for stolen bases allowed with three. Luke Bard (0-1) opened the first inning for the Bees and was tagged with the loss as he allowed four earned runs on five hits. Following Bard was Jose Suarez who went three and two-thirds innings and gave up six earned on seven hits. Sam Freeman relieved Suarez with two outs in the fifth and surrendered three earned before recording the last out of the inning. The duo of Jose Rodriguez and Jeremy Rhoades closed out the last four innings and combined to not allow a run to cross the plate.
The Bees take to the road for five games in Fresno before returning home on Tuesday, June 4 for a seven game homestand against the San Antonio Missions and Round Rock Express. Tickets and more information is available at www.slbees.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 28, 2019
- Strop Begins Rehab Assignment with I-Cubs - Iowa Cubs
- Tacoma Takes Series Finale - Salt Lake Bees
- Lobaton Laces Five Hits, Collects Five RBI as Rainiers Destroy Bees - Tacoma Rainiers
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (20-31) vs. Round Rock Express (31-20) - Nashville Sounds
- Game Notes vs. Las Vegas - Reno Aces
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Memphis Redbirds - San Antonio Missions
- Yasmany Tomas Wins Pacific Coast League Player of the Week Award - Reno Aces
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 28, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Express RHP Cy Sneed Named PCL Pitcher of the Week - Round Rock Express
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (23-29) vs San Antonio Missions (32-20) - Memphis Redbirds
- Missions Brief Four-Game Homestand Begins Thursday - San Antonio Missions
- Aviators Fans Soaking up Pool Experience - Las Vegas Aviators
- Fresno Grizzlies Issue Statement on Memorial Day Video - Fresno Grizzlies
- Chihuahuas Sweep Doubleheader Monday in Fresno - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Fresno Falls to El Paso in Both Ends of Doubleheader - Fresno Grizzlies
- Peters and Bridwell Blank Rainiers - Salt Lake Bees
- Rainiers Total Four Hits, Blanked by Bees in Memorial Day Contest - Tacoma Rainiers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Salt Lake Bees Stories
- Tacoma Takes Series Finale
- Peters and Bridwell Blank Rainiers
- Salt Lake Slips on Sunday
- Sandoval and De Horta Combine for Shutout
- Bees Fall to Tacoma in Game One