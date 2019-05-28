Chihuahuas Sweep Doubleheader Monday in Fresno

El Paso 3 Fresno 2 - Monday - Game 1 - Nine Innings

WP: Solis (1-1)

LP: Alvarez (0-3)

S: Reyes (2)

Time: 2:51

Attn: 4,195

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Fresno Grizzlies 3-2 in a pitchers' duel Monday to begin the doubleheader. Dillon Overton threw six shutout innings for El Paso, while Fresno's Austin Voth didn't allow any hits until two outs in the sixth inning.

Peter Van Gansen's two-out, two-strike RBI single in the top of the seventh inning broke the 0-0 tie and gave the Chihuahuas the lead. The teams traded runs in the seventh and eighth innings before Jason Vosler's RBI single in the top of the ninth to put El Paso ahead to stay.

Both doubleheader games were scheduled for seven innings, so Monday's nine-inning Game 1 win was an extra-inning affair, moving El Paso's extra-inning record to 2-0 this year. Both of the Chihuahuas' extra-inning games this season took place in Fresno.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-grizzlies/2019/05/27/579514#game_state=live,game_tab=box,game=579514

El Paso 6 Fresno 1 - Monday - Game 2

WP: Enns (6-3)

LP: Ondrusek (1-1)

S: Megill (1)

Time: 2:29

Dietrich Enns continued El Paso's strong starting pitching in Game 2 Monday, throwing 5.1 innings and allowing one run. Chihuahuas' starters let in one run in 11.1 innings during Monday's doubleheader.

Matthew Batten went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and a solo home run, his first road home run of the 2019 season and third overall. Trevor Megill pitched the final 1.2 innings of the win for El Paso and picked up a save in his Triple-A debut.

Jason Vosler also homered for the Chihuahuas in Game 2. Monday was the first doubleheader of the season for El Paso and occurred because of Sunday's rainout.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-grizzlies/2019/05/27/579513#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579513

Team Records: El Paso (33-18), Fresno (26-25)

Next Game: Tuesday, 7:35 pm at Chukchansi Park. El Paso LHP Kyle McGrath (2-1, 6.38) vs. Fresno RHP Kevin McGowan (1-0, 1.80). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

