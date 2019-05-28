Fresno Falls to El Paso in Both Ends of Doubleheader

Fresno, California - In game one of the doubleheader, the El Paso Chihuahuas (32-18) nipped the Fresno Grizzlies (26-24) 3-2 in extras. Both starters pitched into the sixth inning and each earned a no-decision. Fresno righty Austin Voth had a no-hitter into the sixth before allowing a single to Luis Urias. He finished the evening with three hits, one run (earned), one walk and six strikeouts to his line. On the other hand, El Paso lefty Dillon Overton dazzled for six scoreless frames, fanning five.

Heading into the seventh tied at zero, the Chihuahuas grabbed the advantage with a Peter Van Gansen RBI single. The lead didn't last as Jacob Wilson roped a single, notching Jake Noll (double) in the bottom half, sending the contest into extras. Both clubs would trade runs in the eighth off of sacrifices. Andrew Stevenson's bunt pushed Collin Cowgill across the plate. In the ninth, El Paso's Jason Vosler ripped a single to right, the eventual game-winner. Sammy Solis (1-1) enjoyed the victory and Henderson Alvarez (0-3) was dealt the defeat. Gerardo Reyes recorded his second save after holding Fresno in the ninth.

The Chihuahuas (33-18) bit the Grizzlies (26-25) again in game two of the twin-bill, 6-1. El Paso starter Dietrich Enns (6-3) picked up the win after five and one-third innings of one-run ball. His only hiccup was a Wilson homer in the sixth. Wilson's solo bomb was a club-high 15th of the season and 100th of his career. He ended the night without being retired in both games.

Two three-run frames by the Chihuahuas highlighted their offensive night. Matthew Batten smoked his third longball of the year off of Logan Ondrusek (1-1, loss) in the second. While, Vosler belted a two-run dinger to right in the seventh, halting any Fresno comeback. Trevor Megill mustered his first save of the season after one and two-thirds of shutout ball. Vosler, Urias and Esteban Quiroz were not set down in the nightcap for El Paso.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- RHP Austin Voth (6.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

- 1B Jacob Wilson (3-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB)

- LHP Jordan Mills (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K)

Top Performers: El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres)

- LHP Dillon Overton (6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K)

- 1B Jason Vosler (3-5, HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R, 3 BB)

- 2B Esteban Quiroz (3-4, 2B, 2 R, BB)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Tuesday May 28 El Paso Chihuahuas (Home) RHP Kevin McGowan (Fresno) vs. LHP Kyle McGrath (El Paso) 6:35 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: With RHP George Kontos entering game two in the sixth inning, he becomes the second ever to play for the Fresno Grizzlies under two different MLB affiliations, and the second this season. 1B Chris Dominguez played seven games for Fresno, to go with the 306 he played for the Grizzlies between 2012 and 2014 with the San Francisco Giants. Kontos was also with Fresno 2012-2014, appearing in 71 games for the Grizzlies around 120 with the Giants over that time. Kontos began this season with the Long Island Ducks (Atlantic League), before his contract was purchased by Washington on May 25th.

