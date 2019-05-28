Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Memphis Redbirds

May 28, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Missions (32-20) at Memphis Redbirds (23-29)

Game #53/Road Game #28

Tuesday, May 28, 6:35 p.m.

AutoZone Park

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Bubba Derby (0-3, 5.19) vs. LHP Evan Kruczynski (0-0, 6.30)

Climbing the Ranks: With their doubleheader sweep of the Redbirds yesterday the Missions are now 32-20. Their .615 winning percentage is the best in the American Conference and second best in all of Triple-A. El Paso owns the best record in Triple-A with a record of 33-18 (.647).

Nine in a Row: San Antonio has defeated Memphis in their last nine meetings. It is the longest winning streak against one opponent since 2005 when the Missions topped Double-A Corpus Christi in nine straight games in April and May of that season. San Antonio completed a four-game sweep of the Hooks from April 7-10 to begin the season and then swept them in five games from May 18-22. The Missions won seven in a row and 11 of 12 against Double-A Midland in May and June 2012. San Antonio has not won 10 in a row against one opponent since at least 2005 when MLBAM began compiling statistics.

Hits in Threes: The Missions have had at least one player with a three-hit game in three consecutive games for the second time this season. Tyler Saladino's three-hit night on May 26 got the modest stretch started. Then Mauricio Dubon tallied three hits in game one of yesterday's doubleheader and Nate Orf had three in game two. The only other time that has happened this season came from April 15-17. Tyrone Taylor had four hits on April 15 against Nashville followed by three hits games from Cory Spangenberg and Saladino at Memphis on April 16 & 17. San Antonio has not had a stretch of four straight games this season with at least one player collecting three hits.

April Showers Bring May Power: After three more home runs yesterday the Missions have now hit 36 in the month of May. That is the second most in a single month since 2005 when MLBAM began compiling statistics. The most came in April 2011 when San Antonio slugged 40.

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

KSAT 12 Sports (@InstantReplaySA)

VIDEO: From fighting through illness and injury to now starring for the @missionsmilb - its been quite the journey for Mauricio Dubon #KSATsports https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCAaMNiOW2g

San Antonio Missions (@missionsmilb)

The boys return home Thursday for four games against the Omaha Storm Chasers. We've got all the details below! atmilb.com/2Qr9p3m

San Antonio Missions (@missionsmilb)

Voting is now open for the @TripleABaseball All-Star Game! Vote for your favorite Missions today! https://www.milb.com/ballot

*TODAY'S TRANSACTIONS*

C Skyler Ewing transferred from San Antonio to short-season Rocky Mountain

RHP Jimmy Nelson optioned (5/24) to San Antonio and activated

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.