Express RHP Cy Sneed Named PCL Pitcher of the Week

May 28, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Have a week, Cy Sneed! After a bout with near perfection, the Pacific Coast League has named Round Rock Express RHP Cy Sneed the Pitcher of the Week for May 20-26, the league announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The honors come after Sneed flirted with a perfect game on May 22 against the San Antonio Missions, his only appearance of the week. The righty pitched eight shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out four. He carried a perfect game into the eighth inning, when Missions INF Cory Spangenberg ended the perfecto with a one-out double to left field.

Sneed needed just 88 pitches to retire 24 of the 25 batters that he faced to pick up his second win of the season on Wednesday night. The righty only threw three balls in an at-bat twice in 25 total hitters faced. On the night, 62 of his 88 pitches were strikes.

While it didn't factor into his PCL Player of the Week award this week, Sneed kept his hot stretch alive on Monday afternoon, twirling another 8.0 shutout innings in a dominant win over the Nashville Sounds in the resumption of an April 18 contest that was suspended due to rain. The 26-year-old allowed just two hits and a walk while striking out a season-high 10, falling just one short of matching his career-best.

After yesterday's performance, Sneed is 3-5 on the year with a 4.11 ERA (21 ER/46.0 IP). He has tallied 38 punchouts to just 13 walks while limiting opponents to a .225 batting average.

The honor marks Round Rock's third PCL award of the season as OF Yordan Alvarez was previously named the PCL Player of the Month for April and the PCL Player of the Week for April 29-May 5. It is also Sneed's second career PCL Player of the Week award as he also took home the honors in June 2018 with the Fresno Grizzlies.

The Express continue their final series of the season against the Nashville Sounds (Texas Rangers affiliate) on Tuesday night at First Tennessee Park. Round Rock RHP Akeem Bostick (3-1, 5.55) is scheduled to face Nashville RHP Seth Maness (2-1, 4.50). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

