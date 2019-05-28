Fresno Grizzlies Issue Statement on Memorial Day Video

May 28, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





We are aware of the problem with the Memorial Day tribute video shown in the ballpark between games of Monday's doubleheader.

A pre-produced video from outside our front office was selected; unfortunately what was supposed to be a moving tribute ended with some misleading and offensive editing, which made a statement that was not our intent and certainly not our opinion.

We apologize to our fans and to our community for the error and for not properly vetting the video. We also apologize to those who have served and are currently serving the country for the undue distraction on such a solemn day.

We're embarrassed we allowed this video to play without seeing it in its entirety first. We unconditionally apologize to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez in addition to those we hurt. It was a mistake and we will ensure that nothing like it ever happens again.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.