Rainiers Total Four Hits, Blanked by Bees in Memorial Day Contest

May 28, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release





Salt Lake City, UT - Tim Lopes and Robert Perez each collected two hits on Memorial Day Monday, but their four hits accounted for all of the offense for the Tacoma Rainiers in a 5-0 shutout defeat against the Salt Lake Bees at Smith's Ballpark.

Justus Sheffield (2-3) made the start for the Rainiers (25-27) and allowed three runs in four innings but struck out six Bees (23-27). Sheffield's six punch-outs accounted for half of the 12 that Rainiers pitchers recorded on Monday.

Ryan Garton and Sam Tuivailala each pitched a scoreless inning and right-hander Nick Rumbelow allowed two runs over the final two innings, striking out three.

Tacoma hitters drew three walks in the contest but went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and left all seven of their baserunners stranded. Lopes recorded a double and Perez legged out a triple in the defeat.

Monday marked just Tacoma's second shutout loss this season, having blanked its opponent on five occasions.

The Rainiers will play for a series win on Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. PDT and Mike Curto will have full coverage on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network. Righty Tyler Cloyd (1-3, 4.60) will start for Tacoma in the final game of the series.

All tickets, group outings, and suites packages for the 2019 season are available for purchase in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office, online at TacomaRainiers.com and WeRTacoma.com, or over the phone at (253) 752-7707. The most up-to-date news and notes about the Rainiers throughout the season can be found by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand), Instagram (tacomarainiers) or liking the team on Facebook.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.