Offense carries River Cats to road sweep of Isotopes

Albuquerque, NM - The Sacramento River Cats (26-26) won their fourth straight game and secured their first series sweep on the road since 2015, defeating the Albuquerque Isotopes (24-29) 7-2 in Tuesday's series finale.

Ty Blach came out firing and picked up his second win of the season to get Sacramento back to .500 for the first time since May 7. The lefty threw six innings and allowed just two runs on eight hits and a walk with three strikeouts. His lone mistake on the night came in the third inning when Isotopes catcher Drew Butera took him deep to left field.

The game was deadlocked until the sixth inning when the River Cats hung a five-spot on the board. The big hit came when second baseman Levi Michael broke a 2-2 tie with a bases-clearing three-run triple into the right-center field gap. Michael has now has a hit in seven straight games and has driven in 13 runs over that span. Abiatal Avelino and Mike Gerber would also pick up RBI-singles in the inning to push the score to the eventual final of 7-2.

With the win, the River Cats completed their first series sweep since August 1 of 2017 at home against New Orleans, and their first road sweep since June 5, 2015.

The River Cats will return to Raley Field for a five-game series with the Las Vegas Aviators, looking to expand on their four-game win streak. Sacramento will give the ball to right-hander Tyler Beede (2-2, 3.34) for the opener and Las Vegas will go with right-hander Tanner Anderson (3-4, 6.29). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, or on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

- Anthony Garcia has been particularly good in this series, hitting .588 (10-for-17) with two home runs and five runs batted in during the four games at Isotopes Park.

- The River Cats' offense struggled in their last series against Salt Lake (19 runs and 33 hits) but bounced back in a big way against the Isotopes. Sacramento outscored Albuquerque 45-21 while out-hitting them 59-45.

