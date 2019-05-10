River Cats Finish up 12-Game Homestand with a Packed Weekend

May 10, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release





WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats are at Raley Field for their longest homestand of the 2019 season, and they'll finish up their 12-game set with a four-game weekend series against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). The final series of the homestand features all your favorite daily promotions, a Salute to Armed Forces, a Mother's Day Sunday Funday, and more fireworks!

Saturday, May 11 - River Cats vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:07 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 6:00 p.m.

- Television Broadcast: Live on CW31/KMAX. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- Saturday Night Fireworks: Enjoy a themed fireworks show following every Saturday game, courtesy of Sutter Health.

- Salute to Armed Forces: Pay homage to all of our brave service members with a Salute to Armed Forces. There will be a specialty jersey auction, benefitting the River Cats Foundation.

- Food Trucks: Gameday Grill and 808 Street Grindz food trucks will be on the Toyota Home Run Hill.

Sunday, May 12 - River Cats vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

- Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 12:00 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- Raley's Something Extra Sundays: Fans who bring a canned food donation of two items will receive a $5 food and beverage voucher for use at Raley Field food and beverage storefronts and portables.

- Mother's Day: We love you, Mom! Bring the Moms in your life out to the ballpark! There will be a specialty pink jersey and cap auction, benefitting the River Cats Foundation, and a Mother's Day brunch.

- Sunday Funday: Sunday Funday features pregame player autographs, face painters, and Kids (and Moms) Run the Bases after the game.

Monday, May 13 - River Cats vs. El Paso Chihuahuas:

- Game Time: First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 5:45 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- Baseball Bingo Monday: Each play on the field corresponds to a square on your River Cats Baseball Bingo card.

Tuesday, May 14 - River Cats vs. El Paso Chihuahuas:

- Game Time: First pitch is at 12:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 11:00 a.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM at 7:00 p.m.

- Family Value Tuesday: Enjoy $1 hot dogs, $1 ice cream cups, and $1 Merlino's for Toyota Family Value Tuesdays.

Tickets are still available for all games and can be purchased online at rivercats.com, over the phone by calling (916) 371-HITS (4487), emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or by visiting the Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office at Raley Field.

