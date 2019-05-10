Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes
May 10, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release
San Antonio Missions (19-15) vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (18-16)
Game #35/Home Game #20
Friday, May 10, 7:05 p.m.
Nelson Wolff Stadium
MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM
RHP Miguel Sanchez (1-2, 2.93) vs. RHP Hector Noesi (3-1, 2.38)
Approaching 8,000: With last night's victory the San Antonio Missions are three wins away from 8,000 in franchise history. San Antonio's all-time record is 7,997-8,298. The most wins in a single season in franchise history came in 1908 the San Antonio Bronchos won 95 games.
Keeping it Interesting: San Antonio emerged victorious in yet another one run game last night. The Missions are now 8-6 in one-run affairs and their 14 one-run games are the most of any team in the Pacific Coast League. San Antonio's eight wins in one-run games are tied with Iowa for the most in the PCL.
Quality Over Quantity: Last night Thomas Jankins became the fifth different San Antonio pitcher to log a quality start this season as he allowed just two unearned runs on four hits in six innings of work. It was the seventh quality start for Missions pitching this season. In those seven games San Antonio is 4-3. Zack Brown leads the team with three quality starts.
*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*
Matt Roberts (@MattRobertsTV)
"On assignment" today in San Antonio and it just so happens the @missionsmilb are playing host to @ShariefWDSU and @FletcherWDSU's @cakesbaseball
Minor League Promos (@MiLBPromos)
I, for one, am loving the @missionsmilb move up to @TripleABaseball. Their promos are on point this season! Get a Ballapeno Bobblehead tonight!
*TODAY'S TRANSACTIONS*
INF Blake Allemand transferred from San Antonio to Rocky Mountain
OF Troy Stokes Jr. activated from the Injured List
