Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball & Major League Baseball Players Association Make Joint $50,000 Donation to Team Rubicon

PAPILLION, NE - Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association have announced a joint $50,000 donation to Team Rubicon to support Winter Storm Ulmer disaster relief efforts following devastating flooding this spring in Nebraska and Iowa.

A check presentation will take place in an on-field ceremony during the Omaha Storm Chasers' contest versus the Round Rock Express on Friday evening. The donation was secured thanks to the Storm Chasers organization's relationship with Minor League Baseball and through the efforts of President and General Manager Martie Cordaro.

"We are incredibly thankful to Major League Baseball, the Major League Baseball Players Association and Minor League Baseball for coming together to help our surrounding community as it continues to recover from this spring's disastrous floods," said Cordaro. "While there is still much work left to be done, this donation will greatly help those who have been severely impacted."

"Given its geographic location, not many homeowners have flood insurance in Nebraska, which can make recovering from these historic floods more expensive and difficult," said Daniel Turpin, Incident Commander for Team Rubicon. "By performing our work free of charge, Team Rubicon will ease this burden for many and help these communities recover and get on the road to rebuilding as quickly as possible."

Starting on March 22, Team Rubicon launched two operations to provide flood response and recovery support to Nebraska communities located in Sarpy, Cass, Colfax, and Platte Counties. Working in conjunction with state and local authorities, Team Rubicon volunteers are providing damage assessments, flood home muck-outs, debris removal, and spontaneous volunteer management to affected communities.

Residents affected by Nebraska floods may request assistance through Crisis Cleanup at (833) 556-2476.

Team Rubicon boasts a 90,000-strong, highly skilled volunteer force that helps communities stabilize and recover after a devastating natural disaster. Since its inception following the 2010 Haiti earthquake, Team Rubicon has responded to 325 disasters, including Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria, Florence, and Michael.

Through a strong communications infrastructure supported by our cutting-edge technological solutions, Team Rubicon volunteers efficiently and effectively respond to natural disasters and help families return to their homes as soon as possible. By giving military veteran volunteers the opportunity to continue their service through disaster response, Team Rubicon provides them an avenue to gain a renewed sense of purpose, community, and identity.

