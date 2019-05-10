Bees Fall in Rain Shortened Contest
May 10, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
Las Vegas rallied with four runs in the sixth inning, as the Aviators beat the Salt Lake Bees 7-5 on Thursday night in a game that was called by rain in the seventh inning.
The Bees had taken a 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth on a double by Jarrett Parker and a throwing error by Las Vegas pitcher Norge Ruiz. With one out in the bottom of the sixth, Beau Taylor walked and moved to third on a two out single to right by Mark Payton. Eric Campbell delivered an RBI single to tie the game and Dustin Fowler followed with a two run single to put Las Vegas in front. They would add one more run in the inning before Luis Rengifo led off the seventh with his third home run of the season. Taylor Ward and Matt Thaiss singled before Jared Walsh walked to load the bases with no outs, but Wei-Chung Wang struck out Jose Rojas and Jarrett Parker and then got Cesar Puello to ground out to end the inning without any more runs for Salt Lake.
Parker Bridwell (0-3) took the loss, as he allowed four runs on five hits in one and one-third innings. Starter Jaime Barria went the first four and two-third innings and gave up three runs on six hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Ward extended his on base streak to 29 games dating back to last season with a double and a single, while Rengifo added two hits and one run batted in.
