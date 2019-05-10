Sounds and Dodgers Suspend Game Due to Rain

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Nashville Sounds and Oklahoma City Dodgers finished the top of the fourth inning before rain at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark forced the game to be suspended. Oklahoma City was up 4-0 before the game was stopped.

All four runs by the Dodgers were scored in the bottom of the third inning. With runners on first and second, Matt Beaty singled to score Drew Jackson. Kyle Garlick doubled to score Daniel Castro and Beaty. Edwin Rios singled to score Garlick and put the score at 4-0.

The two teams will continue the game as part of a doubleheader in one of the four games from August 19 to 22 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City. The suspended game will be played as a full nine-inning contest and game two will follow roughly 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game and be a seven-inning contest.

Nashville's 13-game road trip continues Saturday night at AutoZone Park in Memphis where the Sounds begin a four-game series against the Redbirds. Game one of the series is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. as Nashville's right-hander Phillips Valdez (0-3, 3.60) goes up against Memphis' right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon (2-1, 3.25).

The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

