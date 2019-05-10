Hernandez, Grizzlies slam past River Cats 7-4 in 10 innings for fourth straight victory

West Sacramento, Calif. (Thursday, May 9) - It took extras to do it, but the Fresno Grizzlies (18-16) continued their winning ways, outlasting the Sacramento River Cats (16-18) 7-4 in 10 innings. Since the beginning of the 2015 season, Fresno is now 45-22 against Sacramento, and 28-7 on the road at Raley Field. The Grizzlies also won their fourth straight contest, tying a season-high. They look for their first sweep of the year tomorrow evening.

Yadiel Hernandez and Carter Kieboom highlighted the Fresno offense as each player recorded home runs. Hernandez walloped a grand slam (his 11th) in the sixth inning, his first as a professional player. It was also his first four-RBI game of the season. While Kieboom tallied his in the top of the 10th, the eventual game-winner. He has four big flies in a Grizzlies' uniform.

Despite trailing 4-0 in the sixth, the River Cats clawed away at the deficit. Mike Gerber raked a two-run double in the bottom half of the sixth. Then in the next frame, pinch-hitter Mike Yastrzemski nailed a tying-shot over the right-center wall. This would send the game to extras, but Sacramento couldn't hold Fresno off.

Dakota Bacus (3-0) received the decision after two innings of solid work. His strikeout of Gio Brusa with a runner at third in the ninth was beneficial in the Grizzlies' victory. Fernando Abad (0-1) suffered the loss and Tanner Rainey converted his second save of the year.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- LF Yadiel Hernandez (2-4, HR, 4 RBI, R)

- SS Carter Kieboom (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- 2B Jacob Wilson (1-4, 2B, 2 R, BB)

Top Performers: Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants)

- PH/CF Mike Yastrzemski (1-2, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- CF Mike Gerber (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI)

- RF Henry Ramos (3-5, 2B, R)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Friday May 10 Sacramento River Cats (Road) RHP Mario Sanchez (Fresno) vs. LHP Ty Blach (Sacramento) 7:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Jacob Wilson now owns the Grizzlies' current team-high hit streak at seven games. In that span, he is 13-for-28 with seven extra-base hits, eight RBI, six runs and seven walks. He is tied for the team-high in homers with 11 (Yadiel Hernandez).

