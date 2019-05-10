OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 10, 2019

May 10, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Nashville Sounds (12-22) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (11-22)

Game #34 of 140/Home #18 of 70 (5-13)

Pitching Probables: NAS-RHP Richelson Peña (1-4, 7.44) vs. OKC-RHP Daniel Corcino (2-1, 4.34)

Friday, May 10, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers meet the Nashville Sounds for the final time in their four-game series trying for a series split at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Postgame fireworks, presented by Bank of America, are scheduled to follow Friday's game...The Dodgers seek back-to-back wins within the same series at home for the first time this season.

Last Game: Kyle Garlick's two-run double broke a tie before Will Smith connected on a two-run homer in the eighth inning to push the Dodgers to a 7-3 win against Nashville Thursday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City trailed, 3-1, heading into the bottom of the fourth inning before scoring six unanswered runs. Nashville quickly took the game's initial lead in the first inning, but the Dodgers quickly answered in the bottom of the frame. Daniel Castro and Matt Beaty drew back-to-back walks and Castro later came around to score on a wild pitch by Wes Benjamin to tie the game, 1-1. In the fourth, Patrick Wisdom hit a two-run homer to put Nashville back into the lead at 3-1. A RBI single by Drew Jackson in the bottom of the inning cut Nashville's lead to one run. Paulo Orlando knotted the game at 3-3 with a solo home run in the seventh. In the bottom of the eighth, Garlick hit a two-run double and Smith hit a two-run homer for a 7-3 advantage. Dodgers starting pitcher Rob Zastryzny pitched a season-high 7.0 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) and four hits with one walk and nine strikeouts. Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Tony Cingrani (1-0), who is on a Major League Rehab Assignment, was credited with the win by pitching a scoreless eighth inning with one walk. Josh Sborz closed out the game with a scoreless ninth. Sounds reliever Ronald Herrera (0-3) was charged with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Daniel Corcino (2-1) makes his team-leading seventh start of 2019 as he tries for a team-best third win of the season...The Dodgers are 4-2 in Corcino's starts, including wins in three straight heading into tonight...Corcino last started May 5 at New Orleans, allowing two runs on three hits over 4.2 innings with a season-high four walks and five strikeouts. He threw a season-high 102 pitches, including 61 strikes, and did not factor into the decision of OKC's eventual 11-9 win in 11 innings...Corcino has held opponents to two earned runs or less in five of his six starts this season...Corcino spent most of 2018 with the OKC Dodgers, tying for the club lead in starts (19) and ranking second in innings (103.1) and strikeouts (102). He posted a 3.40 ERA and held opponents to a .217 average...The Dodgers went 12-7 in his starts although his personal record was only 3-3...He was originally signed as an amateur free agent with the Reds Jan. 11, 2008 and began his second career stint in the Dodgers organization after signing as a free agent on May 11, 2017...Corcino made three appearances, including one start, against the Sounds last season, allowing a combined three runs (one earned) and five hits over 10.2 innings with four walks and nine strikeouts.

Against the Sounds: 2019: 1-2 2018: 7-9 All-time: 184-155 At OKC: 96-74

Oklahoma City and Nashville meet for their first of four series against each other this season...The Sounds are now the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers after serving as the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics the past four seasons...Nashville won the 2018 series against OKC, 9-7, winning seven of the final nine meetings between the teams. It marked just the second time in eight years the Sounds won the season series...Nashville swept a four-game series in OKC June 26-28. It was the first time the Dodgers were swept in a four-game series at home in since June 2-5, 2015 vs. Sacramento. Additionally, it was the first time the Sounds swept OKC in a four-game series since 2006 and the first time they swept any series in Bricktown in 17 years...Although they lost the season series, the Dodgers outscored the Sounds, 75-61, in 2018...Kyle Farmer led OKC with 18 hits in the series and scored 10 runs in 13 games. Donovan Solano had a team-high nine RBI in six games against...Yesterday's win snapped a six-game losing streak at home against Nashville, but the Sounds still enter today having won nine of their last 12 games against OKC.

On Strike: The Dodgers' pitching staff tallied 11 strikeouts Thursday for their 15th double-digit strikeout game of the season and eighth in the last 14 games. Oklahoma City leads the PCL American Conference with 325 strikeouts over 278.0 innings this season. The Dodgers rank third overall in the PCL in strikeouts, but league-leading Tacoma (329) has pitched 27.2 more innings than OKC and second-place Sacramento (328) has pitched 26.1 more innings than OKC...The Dodgers established the PCL single-season record for strikeouts in both 2016 and 2017, with 1,245 and 1,277 K's, respectively, before Fresno bested both of those totals in 2018 with 1,330 K's...However, when opponents don't strike out this season, they are batting .405 (310x766) overall and .451 (115x255) over the last 10 games.

Garlick Smash: Kyle Garlick's two-run double in the eighth inning broke a tie to score the eventual winning runs in the Dodgers' 7-3 victory Thursday. Garlick has now hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 12-for-31 (.387) with five home runs, nine extra-base hits, seven runs scored and 11 RBI...Garlick leads the Dodgers with 29 hits through 31 games overall this season to go along with his team-best 18 RBI and nine home runs. His 17 runs scored are second-most among OKC players...Garlick hit two home runs Wednesday against the Sounds after hitting three homers Sunday in New Orleans when he became the seventh player during OKC's modern PCL era (since 1998) to hit three home runs in one game.

Perking Up: Cameron Perkins collected another hit yesterday and has now hit safely in five straight games, going 9-for-21 (.429) with three doubles, two homers, five RBI and three runs scored...Prior to the stretch, Perkins started the season batting 12-for-61 (.197) through his first 20 games and since May 1 has raised his season batting average by 59 points.

Dinger Details: Will Smith and Paulo Orlando each homered for the Dodgers Thursday after Oklahoma City connected on three homers Wednesday night. The Dodgers have now hit 14 homers over their last seven games after hitting 16 home runs through their first 26 games of the season...The Dodgers have allowed just one run home run over the last three games after surrendering 13 over the previous seven games.

Feeling Better After a Z-Pak: Rob Zastryzny provided the Dodgers with a much-needed lengthy and effective start Thursday. His 7.0-inning performance marked the longest start by an OKC pitcher this season and just the second time a starter has lasted at least 6.0 innings. The only other instance was accomplished by Justin DeFratus against San Antonio on April 8 (6.0 IP)...It was Zastryzny's longest outing since July 6, 2016 against Omaha while with the Iowa Cubs (7.0 IP)...Entering yesterday, Dodgers starting pitchers had combined for just 32.0 innings over the first nine games of May. Zastryzny single-handedly reduced the starters' ERA this month by over one run, cutting it from 8.44 to 7.38.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers can secure their fourth series split of 2019 with a win today. Oklahoma City is 0-5-3 through the first eight series of the season...The Dodgers have collected at least one extra-base hit in 32 of their 33 games this season, including in each of the last 27 straight...Will Smith is 5-for-7 with a walk between the last two games, following a 4-for-37 slide. He's notched consecutive multi-hit games for the first time this season and yesterday picked up his team-leading sixth multi-RBI game...The three runs and four hits allowed by the Dodgers were their lowest single-game totals this month. The 81 runs allowed by the Dodgers in May are the most among all teams in the Minors or Majors and 15 more than the next-highest total (Low-A West Michigan). The OKC pitching staff has a 7.57 ERA, .323 BAA and 1.83 WHIP this month.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.