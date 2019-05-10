I-Cubs Take Series in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN - The Iowa Cubs (24-11) wrapped their road trip with a 7-1 record as they sunk the Memphis Redbirds (18-17) 7-4, Friday at AutoZone Park. It was the first series win for the I-Cubs in Memphis since 2014.

A Phillip Evans three-run blast set the tone for the game as the I-Cubs never trailed in the contest. A base hit from Johnny Field, followed by a Robel Garcia double set up the three-run effort for Evans.

Iowa more than doubled its lead in the third, sparked by a Dixon Machado leadoff walk. Garcia, playing in his second Triple-A contest, roped a double and Evans cashed in again with an RBI single. The I-Cubs rallied with two outs as Ian Rice singled in the second run of the frame, before Jacob Hannemann doubled in a pair to put Iowa ahead 7-0.

Matt Swarmer (W, 4-3) spun a quality start, allowing three earned runs on five hits through 6.0 frames. The righty held Memphis to one hit through 5.0 innings before the Redbirds were able to break the shutout with a three-run sixth.

An error by Trent Giambrone allowed the Redbirds to shrink the gap with a run in the eighth, but Iowa's bullpen held on. Matt Carasiti (1.1 IP) and James Norwood (1.2 IP) carried the I-Cubs through the end of the contest as Norwood claimed his third save of the season.

Postgame Notes:

- Adding his quality start tonight, Matt Swarmer holds a 2.73 ERA (7ER/23.0IP) through his last four starts.

- In his second career Triple-A game, Robel Garcia went 3-for-5 with two runs scored.

- Phillip Evans (2-for-4, HR) drove in four of Iowa's seven runs.

Iowa returns to Principal Park with a 7:08 p.m. first pitch tomorrow against Omaha. Promotions include Pre-Game Catch on the Field, Bike to the Ballpark and an Opportunity on Deck Replay equipment drive. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

