Grizzlies Offer Permanent Military Discount on Single-Game Tickets
May 10, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release
FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies have announced that ALL single game tickets moving forward will be discounted by two dollars for veterans and active duty military. Veterans and those with a valid military ID will be able to take advantage of the discount at all ticket levels for any home game at Chukchansi Park.
The discount is only valid in person at the Chukchansi Park ticket office, for ID purposes. Day-of and walk-up tickets can be purchased for virtually all Grizzlies' home games, in a variety of sections. Calling the ticket office ahead of time (559-320-TIXS) is also encouraged to check on availability. Tickets for anyone in the party of a veteran or active duty military member will also be discounted by $2 (maximum eight tickets).
"With May being Military Appreciation Month, we felt this was an appropriate time to roll out across-the-board discounts for folks who served or are serving," said Fresno Grizzlies President Derek Franks. "Over the course of the last several seasons, we've had a variety of days where there was a military discount, but to properly thank these men and women and recognize their sacrifices, it was time to go to an every-game discount."
Coming up on Saturday, May 11, the Grizzlies are hosting one of the largest events to honor veterans in Fresno, and all of Minor League Baseball. "Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans" celebrates the sacrifice of those veterans who may have not had a warm welcome upon returning home at least 45 years ago, and those soldiers that made the ultimate sacrifice. This will be second-annual version of this event at Chukchansi Park.
A special ceremony in the Tulare Plaza at Chukchansi Park will begin at 5 p.m. on May 11, prior to on-field recognition before first pitch. The Grizzlies will be wearing special tribute jerseys on the field (image attached), which will be available for bid. Proceeds from the game-worn jersey auction will benefit AMVETS Department of California. All Vietnam veterans receive two FREE tickets to this particular game; please call 559-320-2591 or visit the Chukchansi Park ticket office for more information and to collect tickets.
