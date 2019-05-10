Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (12-22) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (11-22)

May 10, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #35: Nashville Sounds (12-22) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (11-22)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Richelson Peña (1-4, 7.44) vs. RHP Daniel Corcino (2-1, 4.34)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

A Granite Chin: Outfielder Zack Granite's had two hits in last night's game, extending his current hitting streak to seven games. It's his longest hitting streak of the season, as he is hitting .500 (14-for-28) with two doubles and three RBI. He has also walked twice and score six times while striking out just once. Four of the games are multi-hit affairs, including his last three games. Granite's streak is tied for the seventh-longest active hitting streak in the Pacific Coast League, trailing Willie Calhoun's 11-game streak for the Nashville team lead.

Wisdom Was Due: With two outs in the top of the fourth inning last night, Patrick Wisdom launched his second home run of the season off Rob Zastryzny. It was his first home run since April 6 versus Iowa, off of Matt Swarmer. Last year, Wisdom hit 15 home runs in 107 games with Memphis and 31 home runs in 127 games with Memphis in 2017.

Making Moves: Right-hander Wei-Chieh Huang was recalled to Texas and right-hander Jake Lemoine has been transferred to Nashville from Frisco. The Sounds are now up to 47 roster moves this season, averaging 1.38 moves per game. In April, the Sounds averaged 1.32 moves per game, but have increased their transaction rate to 1.56 moves per game in May.

What's the word around Nashville?

Greg Scallan (@gregscallan)

Last day of covering the @nashvillesounds here in Okc in the final game of this series until they come back in August. It's been an amazing week and will have lots of content to write about on @CriswellsCC and @ProspectTimes in the next few weeks! A special thanks to @JeffHemPBP

Frisco RoughRiders (@RidersBaseball)

Jake Lemoine is headed to the Music City!

#LetsRide | @nashvillesounds

Jose Trevino (@HipHipJose5)

"1st Day of Twitter Suspension" #FreeDilly

@DimTillard | @wbenjamin12

@chasedarnaud | @Kyle_Bird17

@DCarpenter29 | @nashvillesounds

https://twitter.com/i/status/1126946676986535939

John Blake (@RangerBlake)

Roster moves: RHP Shawn Kelley placed on 10 day IL retro to Monday with an infection. RHP Wei-Chieh Huang recalled from Nashville. 1B Ronald Guzman activated from 10 day IL.

