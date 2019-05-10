Rainiers Throttle Aces to Win Second-Straight on Star Wars Night

Tacoma, WA - Shed Long, Time Lopes and Orlando Calixte all crushed home runs and four Tacoma Rainiers drove in at least two runs as the home team obliterated the Reno Aces, 10-2, at Cheney Stadium on Thursday night.

The Rainiers trailed after the opening half inning but scored the next nine runs, including a four-run rally in the third inning and a three-run sixth, two of which came on Long's fifth home run in 2019 and second in as many games after tagging a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning of Wednesday's victory.

Orlando Calixte led the way offensively for Tacoma, going 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI, marking the second time Calixte has gone yard this season. Tim Lopes provided a standout performance at the dish as well, going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, his second long ball of the year.

Long, Lopes, Kristopher Negron and Ian Miller all had two RBI in the victory. Tacoma scored their 10 runs on 11 hits, four of which went for extra bases, including three home runs. The Rainiers also drew four free passes from Reno pitchers. Tacoma also did significant damage on the basepaths, swiping four bases on the day, with one coming from Ryan Court.

The Rainiers wrap their eight-game homestand on Friday against Reno at 7:05 PM PDT. Left-hander Tommy Milone (3-2, 3.66) will take the hill for Tacoma in his first outing since being named PCL Pitcher of the Week on Monday. Mike Curto will have full coverage on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

