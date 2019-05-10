Round Rock Express Kick off 13-Game Homestand on Saturday

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Get used to seeing the Round Rock Express! The E-Train pulls back into the station on Saturday, May 11 to begin a 13-game homestand. The two-week home stretch begins with a four-game series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate).

Saturday's 7:05 p.m. series opener includes a Nolan Ryan Bobblehead Giveaway for the first 2,500 fans, presented by Whataburger, as part of A+ Federal Credit Union's Saturday at the Ballpark. This year's bobblehead features Express Owner and MLB Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan rocking Round Rock's new 2019 threads.

The Express are celebrating all things that make the (512) area code great with (512) Day on Sunday, May 12. The 1:05 p.m. first pitch against the Dodgers comes complete with $5.12 general admission lawn tickets. Please note, to take advantage of the special (512) Day pricing, fans must purchase online, over the phone, or in person at the Dell Diamond box office in advance of gameday.

The Express will also celebrate moms with a special Mother's Day Chef's Table buffet in the Hall of Fame Grille in the Intel Club. Fans can purchase $23 adult buffet or $13 children buffet tickets to help spoil mom on her special day. Sunday is also H-E-B Kids Day, with free pregame activities, inflatables along the third base concourse and all kids 13 and under can run the bases after the game.

Monday's 7:05 p.m. first pitch against Oklahoma City features the latest installment of $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas, presented by Mrs Baird's. Before the game, the Express and Mrs Baird's will also be awarding a $500 college scholarship to a local high school student-athlete who excels both in the classroom and in their sport as part of the annual Swing for Success program.

Take a sick day and join the E-Train on Tuesday for the special 11:35 a.m. series finale. Tuesday marks the first $2 Taco Tuesday of the 2019 season, presented by Lennar. Fans can enjoy $2 crispy beef tacos with lettuce and cheese during a rare midweek day game. Tacos will be available while supplies last at the Southside Market, Metro Deli and Texas Legends Grill storefronts within Dell Diamond.

After a league-wide off-day on Wednesday, May 15, the Express host the Nashville Sounds (Texas Rangers affiliate) for a five-game series from Thursday, May 16 - Monday, May 20. The homestand concludes with a four-game set against the rival San Antonio Missions (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) as part of the I-35 Rivalry Series from Tuesday, May 21 - Friday, May 24.

Below are highlights and promotions for each game of the first leg of Round Rock's 13-game homestand:

Saturday, May 11 | 7:05 p.m. | Express vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate)

Media Partners: 104.9 The Horn | FOX 7

Chasco Community Partner: Opportunities for Williamson and Burnet Counties

Nolan Ryan Bobblehead Giveaway for the first 2,500 fans, presented by Whataburger

Saturday at the Ballpark, presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

Sunday, May 12 | 1:05 p.m. | Express vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate)

Media Partners: 105.3 The Bat | FOX 7

Chasco Community Partner: Hutto Women's Alliance

(512) Day, the Express will celebrate all things that make the (512) area code great

Mother's Day Chef's Table buffet in the Hall of Fame Grille in the Intel Club

Kids Day, presented by H-E-B

Monday, May 13 | 7:05 p.m. | Express vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate)

Media Partners: 104.9 The Horn | FOX 7

Chasco Community Partner: Shriners Hospitals for Children

$1 Hot Dogs and Sodas, presented by Mrs Baird's

Tuesday, May 14 | 11:35 a.m. | Express vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate)

Media Partners: KOKE FM | FOX 7

$2 Taco Tuesdays, presented by Lennar

