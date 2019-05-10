Super Saturday, Mother's Day Headline Weekend at Greater Nevada Field

Reno, Nev. - With great weather, comes great responsibility and the Reno Aces have a big weekend planned for Northern Nevada.

Saturday, May 11 will mark game one of Reno Aces' "Super Saturdays." What does that mean? Every Saturday now until the end of the season, the club will hold a theme night, a giveaway or both!

The Aces will play as "Los Corazones de Reno" this Saturday in celebration of Copa de la Diversión, otherwise known as the "Fun Cup": a season-long MiLB initiative to honor Latino communities. The club is one of 72 MiLB teams participating in Copa de La Diversión in 2019.

Gates open at 5:35 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. against the Salt Lake Bees, otherwise known as "Las Abejas de Salt Lake." Fans will be able to enjoy food specials including two (2) street tacos for $6, Chicken Torta Sandwich, & $6 Margaritas available at the Food Cart in the Rotunda of Greater Nevada Field.

Roberto's Taco Shop is the presenting sponsor of Reno's Copa de la Diversión games this season. The first 1,000 fans through the gates at Greater Nevada Field this Saturday will receive a Los Corazones de Reno replica jersey presented by KOLO 8 News NOW & Juan 101.7.

Sunday, May 12, the Reno Aces will celebrate Mother's Day at Greater Nevada Field presented by KOLO 8 News NOW. All moms are encouraged to stop by section 103 as the first 500 fans in attendance will receive an Aces Mother's Day hat.

Gates open at 12:05 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. against Salt Lake.

Bring the whole family for Family Sunday at Greater Nevada Field featuring $1 hot dogs, sodas, and popcorn throughout the game presented by 106.9 MoreFM. Got a good ol' boy or girl? Pups are welcome too with valid vaccination paperwork as the Aces bring in the second "Bark in the Park" of 2019 that day.

For tickets or more information, fans can visit the team's website at www.renoaces.com or by calling (775) 334-4700. Follow the club all season long on Twitter (@Aces) or like the team on Facebook.

