Rainiers Bully Reno, 10-2

Tacoma, WA. - Tyler Heineman was the lone bright spot for the visiting Reno Aces tonight in Tacoma. Heineman finished 2-for-3 with a double and a home run in the Aces 10-2 loss to Pacific Northern Division rival Tacoma Thursday night. RHP Vinny Nittoli got the start for Chris Cron and the Aces, but exited after allowing five earned runs in 2.2 innings of work. The loss brings Reno to a record of 14-20 with one game left to play on the road trip.

Reno jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Heineman hit a solo shot, his second of the year, over the right-field wall against Tacoma right-hander Christian Bergman. Bergman settled down following the Heineman bomb and six innings of one-run one-hit ball to earn the victory. The Rainiers bats tagged the Aces for 10 runs on 11 hits to take a 2-1 series advantage. Right-hander Taylor Widener will get the nod for Reno tomorrow night looking for his third win of the 2019 campaign.

Top Performers - Reno

Tyler Heineman (2-for-3, HR, 2B, 2 R)

Andrew Aplin (1-for-3, RBI)

Rubby de la Rosa (1.0 IP, 1 R, 2 K)

Top Performers - Tacoma

Christian Bergman (6.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 4 K)

Orlando Calixte (3-for-5, 2 R, RBI)

Shed Long (1-for-4, HR)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Friday May 10 Tacoma Rainiers RHP Taylor Widener vs. LHP Tommy Milone 7:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Proud Little Brother: Jon Duplantier was recalled by the Arizona Diamondbacks this afternoon and quickly found his way onto the field. In the top of the 10th inning, Duplantier took the mound with the score tied at two against the Atlanta Braves. The right-hander allowed one run, but struck out two in his inning of work. In the bottom half of the 10th, 2017 Aces infielder Ketel Marte ended the ballgame with a single to score 2014 Aces shortstop Nick Ahmed.

Former MVP: 2017 Pacific Coast League MVP hit his first Major League triple tonight against the Braves. Christian Walker was no stranger to triples in his time with Reno. In 2017, Walker hit a career-best nine three-base hits and hit four in 2018.

