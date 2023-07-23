Rios Walk-Off Homer Defeats Indians

July 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Shortly after a two-run, go-ahead homer by Grant Koch in the top of the eighth, Iowa Cubs designated hitter Edwin Rios countered with a three-run walk-off home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to defeat the Indianapolis Indians 5-3 on Saturday night at Principal Park.

Down to their last out, trailing by one run with two runners in scoring position, Rios sent the game winner 450 feet over the left-center wall. With one out, third baseman Chase Strumpf singled to begin Iowa's rally. Indians' reliever Cody Bolton (L, 1-4) struck out Matt Mervis before issuing a walk to Nelson Velazquez and a wild pitch put the winning run in scoring position before Rios homered.

Both starting pitchers dominated through the first three innings, allowing just three singles combined. Iowa (55-38, 12-8) broke the scoreless tie with a pair of runs off starter Jared Jones in the bottom half of the fourth. With the bases loaded after a single and pair of walks, Alexander Canario drove in a pair with a line-drive single to left field.

Iowa starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski silenced the Indy offense in 5.0 innings of work, surrendering just four hits with eight strikeouts. It wasn't until Jeremiah Estrada came in relief of Wesneski in the sixth that the Indians (44-50, 11-9) got on the board, courtesy of a 109.5 MPH home run off the bat of center fielder Josh Palacios.

In the eighth, Josh Bissonette singled to put the go-ahead run at the plate. Koch blasted the sixth pitch he saw 421 feet over the center field wall to put the Indians in front. Following the homer, Iowa reliever Riley Martin was ejected by umpire Mark Bass, Cam Sanders (W, 6-0) replaced him and posted 2.0 perfect innings with four strikeouts. Indy came within one out of their third consecutive late inning win before Rios' fifth home run of the season.

The Indians and I-Cubs conclude their six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 2:08 PM ET. RHP Luis Ortiz (2-3, 4.03) will take the mound for Indianapolis against Iowa's southpaw Jordan Wicks (1-0, 6.08).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.