Joyce Doubles in Two in Loss

July 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 6-2 on Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Field.

The pitching match-up consisted of Ashton Goudeau for the Mud Hens and T.J. Zeuch for the IronPigs.

Simon Muzziotti would groundout to begin the game. Kody Clemens would follow with a walk to put the first baserunner of the game for the IronPigs on the bases. Clemens would be erased as Darick Hall would line into an inning-ending double play.

Parker Meadows would groundout for the first out. Justyn-Henry Malloy would single in his first at bat since returning from the injured list. Malloy would however be stranded after a Colt Keith strikeout and a Tyler Nevin groundout.

The IronPigs would roll right away in the second inning. Drew Ellis would walk and Jordan Qsar would single to put two runners on base for the IronPigs. Aramis Garcia would pick-up a RBI on a fielder's choice, erasing Qsar at second base for the first out, while giving Lehigh Valley a 1-0 lead. Esteban Quiroz would popout and Scott Kingery would strikeout to end the inning and strand the runners.

Grant Witherspoon would draw a leadoff walk to begin the inning. Nick Solak would lineout for the first out. John Valente would stay red hot with a one-out single. Andrew Knapp would move both runners into scoring position with a groundout. Corey Joyce would smack a two-run double to put the Mud Hens up 2-1. Meadows would extend the inning with a single before Malloy would groundout to end the inning.

Cal Stevenson would leadoff the third inning with a single. Goudeau would retire Muzziotti on a flyout before Clemens would club his second home run in as many days, putting the IronPigs up 3-2. Goudeau would strikeout Hall and get Ellis to flyout to end the inning.

Zeuch would make relatively quick work of the Mud Hens in the third inning. Keith would flyout and Nevin would groundout for the first two outs of the inning. Witherspoon would draw a two-out walk, but would be stranded after a lineout by Solak.

Qsar would greet Goudeau with a leadoff double in the fourth inning. Qsar would advance on two flyouts, as he moved to third on a flyout by Garcia, then scored on the sacrifice fly by Quiroz, making it 4-2 for the IronPigs. Goudeau would get Kingery to popout to end the inning and his outing. Goudeau would finish with the loss, pitching 4.0 innings, allowing four runs on four hits (one home run), two walks and two strikeouts. Goudeau falls to 1-5 on the season.

Zeuch would get the first two outs quickly in the fourth inning, getting Valente to flyout and Knapp to groundout. Joyce would smash a two-out single but would be stranded after Meadows struck out to end the inning.

Sean Guenther would enter the game for the Mud Hens in the fifth inning. Stevenson would get hit by a pitch and would swipe second but would eventually get stranded as Muzziotti and Clemens would both strikeout before a Hall groundout would end the inning.

Zeuch would need just four pitches to retire the Mud Hens in the fifth inning. Malloy would flyout, Keith would lineout and Nevin would flyout to send the Hens down in order.

Guenther would get two outs in the sixth inning by getting Ellis to flyout and striking out Qsar before a single by Garcia, a wild pitch and a walk by Quiroz positioned the IronPigs for a big opportunity. The walk chased Guenther from the game in favor of Braden Bristo who would strikeout Kingery to end the inning. Guenther would finish with 1.2 innings pitched, allowing one hit, one walk and three strikeouts.

Witherspoon would draw another leadoff walk, but was quickly erased on a double play from Solak. Zeuch would walk Valente, which would be his final hitter of the game. Tyler McKay would enter the game and get Knapp to flyout to end the inning. That would close the book on Zeuch, who claimed the win after pitching 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on five hits, four walks and two strikeouts. Zeuch improves to 4-4 on the season.

Bristo would return to pitch in the top of the seventh inning. Bristo would pick-up back-to-back strikeouts of Stevenson and Muzziotti before getting Clemens to popout to end the inning. That would end Bristo's night after 1.1 innings pitched, striking out three batters.

Mckay would remain in the game for Lehigh Valley. Joyce would groundout for the first out. Meadows would walk but would be erased after Malloy struck out and was called for batter's interference as Meadows was trying to steal second base. That ended the inning and outing for McKay, who picks up his first hold of the season after pitching 1.1 innings and walking one batter.

Trey Wingenter would enter to pitch the top of the eighth inning for the Mud Hens. Wingenter would get the first two outs via a Hall flyout and a groundout by Ellis. Back-to-back doubles by Qsar and Garcia would plate another runs for the IronPigs, making it 5-2. Wingenter would get Quiroz to groundout to end the inning.

Seranthony Dominguez would enter to pitch the bottom of the eighth for the IronPigs. Dominguez would strikeout the Mud Hens in order in his first Triple-A outing during his rehab assignment. Keith and Nevin both struck out swinging while Witherspoon went down looking.

Miguel Diaz would pitch the top of the ninth inning for the Mud Hens. Diaz would get Kingery to groundout for the first out. Stevenson would double to put the IronPigs in scoring position. Diaz would get Muzziotti to groundout for the second out. Clemens would then hit a RBI double to extend the IronPigs lead to 6-2 before being stranded after a Hall groundout ended the inning.

Connor Brogdon would enter to close out the game for the IronPigs. Brogdon would pick-up back-to-back strikeouts of Solak and Valente before getting Knapp to flyout to end the game and seal the 6-2 win for the IronPigs.

NOTABLES:

Corey Joyce: 2-3, 2 RBI, 2B

John Valente: 1-3, R, BB

Parker Meadows: 1-3, BB, K

Justyn-Henry Malloy: 1-4, K

Sean Guenther: 1.2 IP, H, BB, 3 K

Braden Bristo: 1.1, 3 K

The Mud Hens will head to St. Paul for a six-game series against the Saints, beginning on Tuesday, July 25th at CHS Field in St. Paul, MN with first pitch coming at 8:07 pm EST.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.