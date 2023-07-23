Red Wings Beat Bulls 8-2 in Shortened Game

July 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Bulls first baseman Austin Shenton knocked an RBI double and designated hitter Jonathan Aranda drove in a run, while Red Wings designated hitter Jacob Nottingham mashed a 2-run homer and a 2RBI double in Rochester's 8-2 win over Durham on Sunday afternoon at Innovative Field.

Shenton's double in the opening frame started the Bulls off, followed by Aranda's solo shot to extend the Bulls' lead 2-0. The Red Wings would answer in the fourth with Nottingham's 2-run homer to tie the score. Rochester put up six more tallies in the sixth frame before the game was called in the eighth due to weather conditions.

Rochester reliever Luis Reyes (2.0 IP, 0 H, 2 SO) earned the victory, while Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Andrew Kittredge (0.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO) suffered the defeat as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment.

Durham returns home on Tuesday, July 25 for a six-game homestand versus the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. First pitch for the series opener is set for 6:35pm.

Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.