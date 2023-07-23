Louisville Holds off Columbus for Series Split
July 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - Matt Reynolds and Jason Vosler's back-to-back homers propel the Louisville Bats (51-43) to a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Clippers (43-51) on Sunday night at Louisville Slugger Field on Military Appreciation Night.
After three scoreless innings, the Clippers got on the board first, scoring two runs in the top of the fourth to take a 2-0 lead.
The Bats responded in the following frame with three runs of their own. Nick Martini got the effort started with a one-out walk that was immediately followed by back-to-back home runs by Reynolds and Vosler, making the score 3-2.
Louisville tacked on one more run in the bottom of the fifth inning with a Nick Martini single that brought home Jhonny Pereda to extend the Bats' lead to 4-2.
Louisville held Columbus hitless from the fifth to the eighth inning with the pitching help from Ryan Meisinger, Ryan Nutof, who earned his fourth win of the year, Kevin Herget and Silvino Bracho.
The Clippers brought in a run in the ninth, and had the tying run on second, but Alan Busenitz (2-1, 2.25) fended off the threat with the help of the defense to earn his seventh save of the year.
Louisville will enjoy an off day tomorrow before picking up with another series on the road on Tuesday, July 25th against the Indianapolis Indians. With the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET, righthander Michael Mariot (4-1, 4.15) will take the mound for the Bats.
