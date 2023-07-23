Indians Drop Series Finale to I-Cubs, 9-4

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Indianapolis Indians sparked a three-run rally in the top of the eighth to bring the game to within one but could not overcome a four-run bottom half of the frame from the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park on Sunday afternoon, 9-4.

With their lead cut to one late in the contest, Iowa (56-38, 13-8) put the game out of reach for Indianapolis. A two-out, bases loaded single off the bat of Edwin Rios scored two and Alexander Canario plated the games' final runs with a two-RBI double to make it 9-4.

The I-Cubs got on the board early with a sac fly from Matt Mervis in the bottom of the first. Iowa then extended the lead in the third courtesy of two-run shot from Nelson Velazquez. P.J. Higgins roped an RBI single to right, and a wild pitch by Indians starter Luis Ortiz (L, 2-4) made it 5-0.

Indianapolis (44-51, 11-10) got on the board in the fourth with an RBI single from Alika Williams. Down by four in the eighth, Rodolfo Castro led off the inning with a single, and Ryan Vilade reached on a four-pitch walk. Canaan Smith-Njigba sent an RBI double to center field, and Williams brought Indianapolis to within one with a single that scored Vilade and Smith-Njigba before the I-Cubs responded with their four-run offensive burst.

Ortiz threw 4.0 innings, surrendering five runs on seven hits with five strikeouts. Iowa southpaw Jordan Wicks (W, 2-0) yielded just one run and four hits in 5.0 innings of work.

The Indians will return to Victory Field to begin a six-game tilt with the Louisville Bats on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET. Neither team has named a starter.

