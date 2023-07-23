Indians Drop Series Finale to I-Cubs, 9-4
July 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Indianapolis Indians sparked a three-run rally in the top of the eighth to bring the game to within one but could not overcome a four-run bottom half of the frame from the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park on Sunday afternoon, 9-4.
With their lead cut to one late in the contest, Iowa (56-38, 13-8) put the game out of reach for Indianapolis. A two-out, bases loaded single off the bat of Edwin Rios scored two and Alexander Canario plated the games' final runs with a two-RBI double to make it 9-4.
The I-Cubs got on the board early with a sac fly from Matt Mervis in the bottom of the first. Iowa then extended the lead in the third courtesy of two-run shot from Nelson Velazquez. P.J. Higgins roped an RBI single to right, and a wild pitch by Indians starter Luis Ortiz (L, 2-4) made it 5-0.
Indianapolis (44-51, 11-10) got on the board in the fourth with an RBI single from Alika Williams. Down by four in the eighth, Rodolfo Castro led off the inning with a single, and Ryan Vilade reached on a four-pitch walk. Canaan Smith-Njigba sent an RBI double to center field, and Williams brought Indianapolis to within one with a single that scored Vilade and Smith-Njigba before the I-Cubs responded with their four-run offensive burst.
Ortiz threw 4.0 innings, surrendering five runs on seven hits with five strikeouts. Iowa southpaw Jordan Wicks (W, 2-0) yielded just one run and four hits in 5.0 innings of work.
The Indians will return to Victory Field to begin a six-game tilt with the Louisville Bats on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET. Neither team has named a starter.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 23, 2023
- Iowa Takes Series over Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- Rios Walk-Off Homer Defeats Indians - Indianapolis Indians
- Indians Drop Series Finale to I-Cubs, 9-4 - Indianapolis Indians
- Joyce Doubles in Two in Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Kody Clemens Homers for the Second Straight Game as IronPigs Coast by Mud Hens - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Drops Wild Series Finale to Buffalo, 10-9, in Ten Innings on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 7.23 - Rochester Red Wings
- Wings Win 8-2 in 8, Earn Series Win - Rochester Red Wings
- Palka Drives in Two as WooSox Drop Series Finale to RailRiders - Worcester Red Sox
- Smith-Shawver, Stripers Top Tides 6-2 in Series Finale - Gwinnett Stripers
- Norfolk Ends Road Trip With Loss At Gwinnett - Norfolk Tides
- Red Wings Beat Bulls 8-2 in Shortened Game - Durham Bulls
- Pereira Powers RailRiders over Worcester, 6-5 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings, Bulls Game Called Due to Rain - Rochester Red Wings
- 7.23.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (44-50, 11-9) at Iowa Cubs (55-38, 12-8) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - July 23 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- July 23 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 23 vs. Durham - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers Storm Back to Stun Saints, 8-5 - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Rios Walk-Off Homer Defeats Indians
- Indians Drop Series Finale to I-Cubs, 9-4
- 7.23.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (44-50, 11-9) at Iowa Cubs (55-38, 12-8)
- 7.22.23 Indianapolis Indians Roster Transactions
- 7.22.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (44-49, 11-8) at Iowa Cubs (54-38, 11-8)