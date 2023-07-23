Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 23 vs. Durham

July 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Durham Bulls (10-10, 50-45) vs. Rochester Red Wings (10-10, 44-49)

Sunday, July 23, 2023 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Jacob Lopez (3-2, 1.16) vs. RHP Wily Peralta (3-6, 6.56)

MARVIN'S ROOM: The Rochester Red Wings fell to the Durham Bulls last night, 7-3, dropping their second game of the series against the Bulls...RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD provided the Wings' sole multi-hit effort last night, finishing 3-for-4 at the plate...1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN extended his team-leading on-base streak to 16 games with a first-inning single to snap an 0-for-10 skid at the plate, while CF DEREK HILL drove in his 10th RBI since returning from the All-Star break, and RHP TOMMY ROMERO logged his longest scoreless outing in relief since 9/26/2022...RHP WILY PERALTA take the ball for Rochester as they go for the series win against Durham's LHP Jacob Lopez.

HOTLINE BLAKE: RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD logged a 3-for-4 day at the plate, accounting for the only multi-hit performance for the Wings...the three-hit performance marked his second three-hit day with Rochester and his eighth game this season with at least three hits between the Wings and Double-A Harrisburg...

The lefty has now reached safely in 23 of his 24 games started with Rochester and leads the team with a .400 on-base percentage, .552 slugging percentage and .952 OPS since being transferred to Rochester on 6/17.

WILSON!: Rochester hitters finished 0-for-12 yesterday with runners in scoring position, marking the first time without registering a hit with RISP since 6/23 (OMA)...last night was the first time Rochester didn't record a hit with 10 or more runners in scoring position since 6/28/2022 against WOR...the loss was the third time this month, and 29th time this year, that the Wings have collected two RBI or fewer...

Rochester holds a 6-23 in games with two RBI or fewer.

SWIPE RIGHT: LF JAKE ALU recorded a stolen base in the third inning of last night's loss, marking his 16th swiped bag of the season, the most in a season with a single team in his career...last season, Alu stole six bases through 59 games with the Wings, while swiping nine through 73 games in Double-A Harrisburg...

Five of Alu's stolen bases have come in the third inning, the most of any inning this season.

SICKO MODE: 1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN extended his team-leading on-base streak to 16 games (since 7/3-G1) after picking up a first-inning single, finishing 1-for-5...Blankenhorn is hitting .328 (20-for-61) with 10 walks and has reached base at a .423 clip since the beginning of his streak, tied for 23rd-best among International League hitters...

Blankenhorn's single snapped an 0-for-10 streak, marking his first hit since the first inning on 7/19...the lefty has 11 first-inning knocks this year and last night was his first coming off a curveball.

HOLLYWOOD HILL: CF DEREK HILL logged an RBI as part of a 1-for-5 night, marking his team-leading 10th RBI since returning from the All Star break...Hill extended his hitting streak to nine games (since 6/18), the second-longest active hitting streak on the team, behind DARREN BAKER (13)...the righty ranks seventh on the team with 16 hits since the start of the streak, despite not playing with the Wings from 6/21-7/13.

# 1 TOMMY FAN: RHP TOMMY ROMERO logged 3.1 scoreless innings in the loss, allowing two hits while striking out two and walking three...this marked his first outing without allowing a run since 7/7 (BUF), and his longest scoreless appearance since 9/26/2022 (WOR)...

Romero ranks second among Wings relievers with 40.1 innings pitched out of the bullpen, while logging the second-most strikeouts (38), trailing only GERSON MORENO (60).

LIGHTNING ROD: RHP RODDERY MUÑOZ made his Red Wings debut last night, logging a scoreless inning with a pair of strikeouts in relief...Muñoz has now appeared in 17 games in relief between Rochester and Triple-A Gwinnett this season, making his Triple-A debut on 4/11...across 28.1 innings, he's posted a 4.13 ERA with 29 strikeouts and 19 walks.

SINGLES ONLY: Rochester's offense produced eight hits yesterday, all singles...this marked the seventh time this season, and first time since 6/18 (vs. SWB) that the Wings haven't logged an extra-base hit in a contest, posting a 3-4 record in those games...

Eight hits without an XBH is the most since 4/15 (vs. BUF), when they collected 12.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.