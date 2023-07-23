Chasers Storm Back to Stun Saints, 8-5

PAPILLION, NEB. -- The Omaha Storm Chasers trailed from the second batter of the game into the bottom of the seventh inning but scored four in the seventh and four in the eighth to leap ahead of the St. Paul Saints for a 8-5 win Saturday night.

Starting pitcher Max Castillo was hit around early as the Saints struck for two runs in each of the first two innings, including a pair of home runs that scored three of those first four runs.

Castillo pitched one out into the fifth and exited with a runner on base, though the right-hander retired eight of his last 10 batters.

Walter Pennington erased the inherited runner with a double play, then fired a scoreless sixth inning before Brad Keller came on for a 1-2-3 seventh inning to keep the deficit at four.

Through the first six innings, the Storm Chasers offense was shut down by Saints starter Dallas Keuchel. The former American League Cy Young Award winner held Omaha to five baserunners over six shutout frames, as the Chasers could only muster a pair of singles and three walks.

As soon as St. Paul's bullpen took over, the Chasers capitalized immediately and Nate Eaton opened the bottom of the seventh with a double, the team's first extra-base hit of the day. Brewer Hicklen walked, then José Briceño singled in Eaton and Angelo Castellano singled in Briceño to cut the deficit in half. Moments later, Samad Taylor tied the game with a two-run triple, his third time on base in the game.

Evan Sisk and Will Klein (1-0) combined to pitch a scoreless top of the eighth and the Chasers quickly took a lead in the bottom of the frame. With reliever Blayne Enlow still in the game, Nate Eaton reached first base on a fielder's choice and moved to third on an errant pickoff throw, before scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. Tyler Gentry and Brewer Hicklen both reached, then pinch hitter Clay Dungan added a run of insurance with an RBI single and Castellano offered two more with a two-run double for an 8-4 lead.

While Klein allowed a homer in the top of the ninth, he otherwise kept St. Paul at bay as Omaha held on for a 8-5 win, securing at least a series split.

While all five runs driven in Friday came from the top three hitters, five of seven RBI on Saturday came from the bottom two spots in the order, with the other two coming from Taylor out of the leadoff spot, who has driven in seven runs over the last four games.

The Chasers will try and take the series Sunday at 5:05 p.m. CT as left-hander Anthony Veneziano heads back to the mound to try and replicate his scoreless start from Tuesday.

