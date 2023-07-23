Finale Win Gives Jacksonville Series Split in Nashville
July 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp used a six-run third inning to lift them over the Nashville Sounds 9-5 Sunday, for a series split.
With a 3-2 lead in the top of the third, the Jumbo Shrimp blew the game open with a six-spot against Nashville (51-43, 11-9) starter Justin Jarvis (L, 0-2). Peyton Burdick started the inning with a double. A wild pitch brought him to third and he scored on a base hit from Brian Miller giving Jacksonville a 4-2 lead. Jerar Encarnacion followed with a double, scoring Miller to increase the lead to 5-2. Paul McIntosh and Charles Leblanc worked back-to-back walks and Jake Mangum knocked a two-run double giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 7-2 advantage. Leblanc went to third on Mangum's double and with two outs, Xavier Edwards tripled home a pair to make it a seven-run game, 9-2.
The Sounds added a run in the bottom of the fourth. Keston Hiura led off the inning with a walk and went to second two batters later on a single by Tyler Naquin. In the ensuing at-bat, Brian Navarreto doubled, scoring Hiura to make it a six-run game.
The final runs of the game came in the bottom of the fifth for Nashville. Luis Urias walked and went to third on a double from Monte Harrison. Abraham Toro walked and two batters later, Alex Jackson doubled home Urias and Harrison to cut the Jacksonville lead down to 9-5.. Toro tried to score on the double but was tagged out by McIntosh.
The Jumbo Shrimp drew first blood right away in their first at-bats. With one out, Jacob Amaya walked and went to second on a passed ball. After a pop out, Burdick singled, scoring Amaya from second to put Jacksonville up 1-0.
Nashville came right back and took the lead in the bottom of the first. Urias walked and scored on a one-out double by Abraham Toro. Toro went to third on the throw home and then scored on a sac fly by Hiura, putting the Sounds ahead 2-1.
The Jumbo Shrimp regained the lead and never looked back in the top of the second. Miller and Encarnacion drew consecutive walks to kick off the inning. Three batters later, Mangum drew a walk to load the bases and Amaya doubled home two runs to put Jacksonville ahead 3-2.
Following the off day on Monday, Jacksonville returns to 121 Financial Ballpark to begin a six-game series with the Gwinnett Stripers. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and espn690.com.
Tuesday is a Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday. Tickets are two-for-one at the Miller Electric Box Office for Community First Credit Union members who use their CFCU credit or debit cards. Along with the Tulsa Welding School, the Jumbo Shrimp will also be hosting Military Appreciation Night! All active, retired, veterans, former military members and their dependents can receive free tickets at the Miller Electric Box Office. In addition, the Jumbo Shrimp will be hosting their first Military Job Fair with over 15 businesses in attendance. Military personnel are encouraged to bring a resumé. The Jumbo Shrimp will also be taking the field in their Military Appreciation jerseys which are currently up for auction.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 23, 2023
- Finale Win Gives Jacksonville Series Split in Nashville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Doomed by Early Outburst in Loss - Nashville Sounds
- Omaha Takes Series Against St. Paul with 3-1 Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Louisville Holds off Columbus for Series Split - Louisville Bats
- Saints Drop Series to Storm Chasers, Lose Finale 3-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Bisons Battle Back for 10-9 Extra Inning Win in Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Baker Singles Redbirds to Fifth Win of Series at Knights - Memphis Redbirds
- Knights Drop Sunday's Finale to Redbirds 5-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Iowa Takes Series over Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- Rios Walk-Off Homer Defeats Indians - Indianapolis Indians
- Indians Drop Series Finale to I-Cubs, 9-4 - Indianapolis Indians
- Joyce Doubles in Two in Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Kody Clemens Homers for the Second Straight Game as IronPigs Coast by Mud Hens - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Drops Wild Series Finale to Buffalo, 10-9, in Ten Innings on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 7.23 - Rochester Red Wings
- Wings Win 8-2 in 8, Earn Series Win - Rochester Red Wings
- Palka Drives in Two as WooSox Drop Series Finale to RailRiders - Worcester Red Sox
- Smith-Shawver, Stripers Top Tides 6-2 in Series Finale - Gwinnett Stripers
- Norfolk Ends Road Trip With Loss At Gwinnett - Norfolk Tides
- Red Wings Beat Bulls 8-2 in Shortened Game - Durham Bulls
- Pereira Powers RailRiders over Worcester, 6-5 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings, Bulls Game Called Due to Rain - Rochester Red Wings
- 7.23.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (44-50, 11-9) at Iowa Cubs (55-38, 12-8) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - July 23 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- July 23 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 23 vs. Durham - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers Storm Back to Stun Saints, 8-5 - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.