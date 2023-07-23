Finale Win Gives Jacksonville Series Split in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp used a six-run third inning to lift them over the Nashville Sounds 9-5 Sunday, for a series split.

With a 3-2 lead in the top of the third, the Jumbo Shrimp blew the game open with a six-spot against Nashville (51-43, 11-9) starter Justin Jarvis (L, 0-2). Peyton Burdick started the inning with a double. A wild pitch brought him to third and he scored on a base hit from Brian Miller giving Jacksonville a 4-2 lead. Jerar Encarnacion followed with a double, scoring Miller to increase the lead to 5-2. Paul McIntosh and Charles Leblanc worked back-to-back walks and Jake Mangum knocked a two-run double giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 7-2 advantage. Leblanc went to third on Mangum's double and with two outs, Xavier Edwards tripled home a pair to make it a seven-run game, 9-2.

The Sounds added a run in the bottom of the fourth. Keston Hiura led off the inning with a walk and went to second two batters later on a single by Tyler Naquin. In the ensuing at-bat, Brian Navarreto doubled, scoring Hiura to make it a six-run game.

The final runs of the game came in the bottom of the fifth for Nashville. Luis Urias walked and went to third on a double from Monte Harrison. Abraham Toro walked and two batters later, Alex Jackson doubled home Urias and Harrison to cut the Jacksonville lead down to 9-5.. Toro tried to score on the double but was tagged out by McIntosh.

The Jumbo Shrimp drew first blood right away in their first at-bats. With one out, Jacob Amaya walked and went to second on a passed ball. After a pop out, Burdick singled, scoring Amaya from second to put Jacksonville up 1-0.

Nashville came right back and took the lead in the bottom of the first. Urias walked and scored on a one-out double by Abraham Toro. Toro went to third on the throw home and then scored on a sac fly by Hiura, putting the Sounds ahead 2-1.

The Jumbo Shrimp regained the lead and never looked back in the top of the second. Miller and Encarnacion drew consecutive walks to kick off the inning. Three batters later, Mangum drew a walk to load the bases and Amaya doubled home two runs to put Jacksonville ahead 3-2.

