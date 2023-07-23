Sounds Doomed by Early Outburst in Loss

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (51-43, 11-9) couldn't recover from their opponent's six-run third inning, falling 9-5 to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (43-52, 11-10) at First Horizon Park on Sunday night. The Sounds settled for their second series split of the season against Jacksonville.

It went sideways quickly for the Sounds. Though they held a 2-1 advantage after one inning thanks to yet another double by Abraham Toro, Jacksonville seized the lead in the second on Jacob Amaya's two-out two-run double and never looked back. The levee broke in the third when the Jumbo Shrimp tallied six runs against starter Justin Jarvis (L, 0-2) and his relief Luis Contreras, extending their lead to a comfortable 9-2.

The Sounds put up a fight, plating three runs in the next two innings. Brian Navarreto lined an RBI double in the fourth, then Alex Jackson smoked a bases-loaded double in the fifth to score another pair. But the Jacksonville and Nashville bullpens both stifled the bats, with no runs coming across from the sixth inning onwards.

A quartet of southpaws finished off the game for Nashville, with Justin Wilson, Darrell Thompson, Clayton Andrews and Ethan Small combining for 4.2 scoreless frames. Offensively, the Sounds knocked seven hits, four of which were doubles. Luis Urías paced the club with three times reached base (1B, 2 BB) and two runs scored.

The Sounds hit the road, trekking to Virginia for a six-game set against the Norfolk Tides, Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Both teams have yet to announce their starters for the series opener on Tuesday night. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CDT from Harbor Park.

Post-Game Notes

Justin Wilson continued his MLB rehab assignment with his seventh outing. Since joining Nashville on July 6, Wilson is 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA (6.1 IP/1 ER), 1.26 WHIP and .280 opponent batting average.

Abraham Toro extended his hitting streak to 10 games with an RBI double. He's batting .463 (19-for-41) with 12 runs, seven doubles, two homers, seven RBI and a 1.312 OPS during the streak. It is his second hitting streak of 10+ games and the team's fourth this season.

Toro has doubled in six straight contests, the longest streak of its kind in the International League and tied for the second longest in the minors this season, trailing current Milwaukee Brewer Jahmai Jones.

The Sounds have allowed 10+ hits in 13 of their last 16 contests dating back to June 30. Nashville is 10-23 when allowing 10+ hits this season.

Nashville manager Rick Sweet and infielder Patrick Dorrian were ejected by home plate umpire Cody Oakes in the bottom of the seventh inning. The ejections came after Sounds designated hitter Alex Jackson attempted to challenge a called strike.

